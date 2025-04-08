Masters 2025 updated odds and top bets explored ft. Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm

The Masters 2025 is set to begin on Thursday, April 10. The prestigious event, first of this year’s Major championships, is being played at the Augusta National. The event will see a stacked 95-player field, after Vijay Singh’s withdrawal, compete for the winner’s paycheck from the event’s whopping $20 million prize purse.

The Masters field will feature all of the top 50 ranked players in the world, including World No.1 and the event’s reigning champion, Scottie Scheffler. Unsurprisingly, the 28-year-old is also the outright favorite to win this year. According to SportsLine, the ace golfer comes into the competition with 4-1 odds.

For the unversed, Scheffler missed the PGA Tour season-opener due to an injury he sustained in December, and began his 2025 season with a T9 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He recorded a T25 at the WM Phoenix Open, before a T3 at the Genesis Open. The two-time major champion enters the latest contest on the back of a T2 finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Interestingly, McIlroy trailed Scheffler in that event by four shots and finished T5. He sits second on the Masters’ odds table. The Northern Irishman enters the competition this year with a chance to complete his career Grand Slam. The four-time major champion has 13-2 odds, as per SportsLine. While World No.1 and No.2 lead the odds, No.3 Xander Schauffele sits fourth on the table with 18-1 odds.

LIV Golfer and 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm sits third on the odds table with 14-1 odds. Collin Morikawa (16-1), Ludvig Aberg (18-1), Xander Schauffele (18-1), Bryson DeChambeau (20-1) and Justin Thomas (22-1) are the other big names to watch at the competition. Notably, four-time LIV Golf winner Joaquin Niemann and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama are among longshot favorites with 28-1 odds.

Masters 2025 odds (updated)

Listed below is the complete odds list for the Augusta National competition (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +400

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +1400

Collin Morikawa +1600

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Xander Schauffele +1800

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Brooks Koepka +3000

Jordan Spieth +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Robert MacIntyre +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Will Zalatoris +5500

Cameron Smith +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Corey Conners +7500

Tony Finau +7500

Jason Day +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Sergio Garcia +8000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Patrick Reed +9000

Keegan Bradley +11000

Tom Kim +11000

Justin Rose +11000

Sungjae Im +11000

Brian Harman +11000

Daniel Berger +11000

Matt Fitzpatrick +12000

Adam Scott +12000

Sam Burns +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Phil Mickelson +12000

Billy Horschel +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Aaron Rai +15000

Byeong Hun An +15000

J. J. Spaun +15000

Maverick McNealy +15000

Lucas Glover +17000

Thomas Detry +17000

Michael Kim +17000

Cameron Young +17000

Nicolai Højgaard +20000

Denny McCarthy +20000

Rasmus Højgaard +20000

Laurie Canter +22000

Max Homa +25000

Harris English +25000

Stephan Jaeger +27000

Nick Taylor +27000

Nicolas Echavarria +30000

J.T. Poston +30000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +30000

Joe Highsmith +30000

Cameron Davis +30000

Max Greyserman +30000

Austin Eckroat +35000

Tom Hoge +35000

Chris Kirk +35000

Nick Dunlap +40000

Charl Schwartzel +40000

Kevin Yu +40000

Davis Riley +50000

Matt Mccarty +50000

Jhonattan Vegas +50000

Matthieu Pavon +50000

Bubba Watson +50000

Adam Schenk +75000

Thriston Lawrence +75000

Danny Willett +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Brian Campbell +100000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Evan Beck +100000

Hiroshi Tai +100000

Justin Hastings +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Noah Kent +100000

Bernhard Langer +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mike Weir +100000

Jose Maria Olazábal +100000

Patton Kizzire +100000

Jose Luis Ballester +100000

More details on the Masters 2025 will be updated as the season progresses.

