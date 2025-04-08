Masters 2025 updated odds and top bets explored ft. Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm

The Masters 2025 is set to begin on Thursday, April 10. The prestigious event, first of this year’s Major championships, is being played at the Augusta National. The event will see a stacked 95-player field, after Vijay Singh’s withdrawal, compete for the winner’s paycheck from the event’s whopping $20 million prize purse.
The Masters field will feature all of the top 50 ranked players in the world, including World No.1 and the event’s reigning champion, Scottie Scheffler. Unsurprisingly, the 28-year-old is also the outright favorite to win this year. According to SportsLine, the ace golfer comes into the competition with 4-1 odds.
For the unversed, Scheffler missed the PGA Tour season-opener due to an injury he sustained in December, and began his 2025 season with a T9 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He recorded a T25 at the WM Phoenix Open, before a T3 at the Genesis Open. The two-time major champion enters the latest contest on the back of a T2 finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.
Interestingly, McIlroy trailed Scheffler in that event by four shots and finished T5. He sits second on the Masters’ odds table. The Northern Irishman enters the competition this year with a chance to complete his career Grand Slam. The four-time major champion has 13-2 odds, as per SportsLine. While World No.1 and No.2 lead the odds, No.3 Xander Schauffele sits fourth on the table with 18-1 odds.
LIV Golfer and 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm sits third on the odds table with 14-1 odds. Collin Morikawa (16-1), Ludvig Aberg (18-1), Xander Schauffele (18-1), Bryson DeChambeau (20-1) and Justin Thomas (22-1) are the other big names to watch at the competition. Notably, four-time LIV Golf winner Joaquin Niemann and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama are among longshot favorites with 28-1 odds.
Masters 2025 odds (updated)
Listed below is the complete odds list for the Augusta National competition (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +400
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Jon Rahm +1400
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Ludvig Åberg +1800
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Bryson DeChambeau +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Joaquin Niemann +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Brooks Koepka +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3300
- Tommy Fleetwood +3500
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Patrick Cantlay +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton +4000
- Robert MacIntyre +5500
- Russell Henley +5500
- Min Woo Lee +5500
- Will Zalatoris +5500
- Cameron Smith +6000
- Akshay Bhatia +6500
- Corey Conners +7500
- Tony Finau +7500
- Jason Day +8000
- Sepp Straka +8000
- Wyndham Clark +8000
- Dustin Johnson +8000
- Sergio Garcia +8000
- Sahith Theegala +9000
- Patrick Reed +9000
- Keegan Bradley +11000
- Tom Kim +11000
- Justin Rose +11000
- Sungjae Im +11000
- Brian Harman +11000
- Daniel Berger +11000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +12000
- Adam Scott +12000
- Sam Burns +12000
- Davis Thompson +12000
- Phil Mickelson +12000
- Billy Horschel +15000
- Taylor Pendrith +15000
- Aaron Rai +15000
- Byeong Hun An +15000
- J. J. Spaun +15000
- Maverick McNealy +15000
- Lucas Glover +17000
- Thomas Detry +17000
- Michael Kim +17000
- Cameron Young +17000
- Nicolai Højgaard +20000
- Denny McCarthy +20000
- Rasmus Højgaard +20000
- Laurie Canter +22000
- Max Homa +25000
- Harris English +25000
- Stephan Jaeger +27000
- Nick Taylor +27000
- Nicolas Echavarria +30000
- J.T. Poston +30000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +30000
- Joe Highsmith +30000
- Cameron Davis +30000
- Max Greyserman +30000
- Austin Eckroat +35000
- Tom Hoge +35000
- Chris Kirk +35000
- Nick Dunlap +40000
- Charl Schwartzel +40000
- Kevin Yu +40000
- Davis Riley +50000
- Matt Mccarty +50000
- Jhonattan Vegas +50000
- Matthieu Pavon +50000
- Bubba Watson +50000
- Adam Schenk +75000
- Thriston Lawrence +75000
- Danny Willett +75000
- Zach Johnson +75000
- Brian Campbell +100000
- Angel Cabrera +100000
- Evan Beck +100000
- Hiroshi Tai +100000
- Justin Hastings +100000
- Rafael Campos +100000
- Noah Kent +100000
- Bernhard Langer +100000
- Fred Couples +100000
- Mike Weir +100000
- Jose Maria Olazábal +100000
- Patton Kizzire +100000
- Jose Luis Ballester +100000
More details on the Masters 2025 will be updated as the season progresses.