Masters champion Jon Rahm headlines 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta field

Jon Rahm is set to headline the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta field. The Masters champion will join Tony Finau at the PGA Tour event next week. The Spaniard will be returning to the Vidanta Vallarta in Mexico to defend his title.
The PGA Tour on Friday announced the field for the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. Rahm stood out from the rest of the field, which only features him and World No.16 Finau from the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings. Apart from the duo, the Mexican championship event will feature names like Andrew Putnam, Wyndham Clark, Francesco Molinari and Gary Woodland, among others.
Interestingly, Rahm will return to the American circuit after taking the Zurich Classic week off. The Masters winner will be competing at the course, designed by Greg Norman, to win the Mexico Open for a fifth time.
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta field
Here is the complete field for the Mexico Open at Vidanta field (As of Friday, April 21st):
Winner of U.S. Open/PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
- Jon Rahm
- Gary Woodland
Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
- Francesco Molinari
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
- Ryan Brehm
- Cameron Champ
- Nico Echavarria
- Tony Finau
- Lucas Glover
- Lanto Griffin
- Garrick Higgo
- Martin Laird
- Luke List
- Chez Reavie
- Erik van Rooyen
- Matt Wallace
- Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
- Ryan Moore
- Jimmy Walker
Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
- Roberto Lebrija
- Raul Pereda
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
- D.A. Points
- Boo Weekley
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
- Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
- Jose Cristobal Islas
- Omar Morales
- Sebastián Vázquez
Sponsor exemption (designated)
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Alvaro Ortiz
- José de Jesús Rodríguez
- Alejandro Tosti
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
- Steve Jurgensen
- Monday qualifiers
- Zach Bauchou
- Brian Davis
- Kyle Reifers
- José Toledo
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
- Davis Riley
- Maverick McNealy
- Andrew Putnam
- Taylor Pendrith
- Emiliano Grillo
- Alex Noren
- Alex Smalley
- Wyndham Clark
- Lee Hodges
- Beau Hossler
- Brandon Wu
- Adam Long
- Dylan Frittelli
- David Lipsky
- Aaron Rai
- Stephan Jaeger
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Streelman
- Mark Hubbard
- Peter Malnati
- Nate Lashley
- James Hahn
- Greyson Sigg
- Scott Piercy
- Callum Tarren
- Max McGreevy
- Nick Watney
- Doug Ghim
- Kevin Tway
- Matthias Schwab
- Patton Kizzire
- Austin Smotherman
- Doc Redman
- Kelly Kraft
Major medical extension
- Nick Hardy
- J.B. Holmes
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
- Ben Taylor
- Eric Cole
- Byeong Hun An
- Robby Shelton
- S.H. Kim
- Tyson Alexander
- Ben Martin
- Will Gordon
- Joseph Bramlett
- Harry Hall
- Harrison Endycott
- Michael Kim
- MJ Daffue
- Henrik Norlander
- Ryan Armour
- Austin Eckroat
- Brent Grant
- Paul Haley II
- Carson Young
- Austin Cook
- Tano Goya
- Brice Garnett
- Augusto Núñez
- Matti Schmid
- Zecheng Dou
- Scott Harrington
- Vincent Norrman
- Trevor Werbylo
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Carl Yuan
- Brian Stuard
- Kevin Roy
- Brandon Matthews
- Trevor Cone
- Michael Gligic
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
- Andrew Novak
- Dylan Wu
- Harry Higgs
- Cameron Percy
- Charley Hoffman
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Hank Lebioda
- Martin Trainer
- Bill Haas
- Jonathan Byrd
$ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
- Aaron Baddeley
- Akshay Bhatia
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Ryan Gerard
- Cody Gribble
- Chris Stroud
- Sean O'Hair
- S.Y. Noh
- Kevin Chappell
- Ricky Barnes
- Wesley Bryan
- William McGirt
- Fabián Gómez
- Jonas Blixt
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Sung Kang
- Grayson Murray
- Derek Ernst
- Derek Lamely
- Greg Chalmers
- Scott Brown
- Camilo Villegas
- Ben Crane
- Kyle Stanley
- Arjun Atwal
- D.J. Trahan
- George McNeill
- Kevin Stadler
More details on the Mexico Open, including schedule, prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.