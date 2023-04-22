Masters champion Jon Rahm headlines 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta field

Jon Rahm is set to headline the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta field. The Masters champion will join Tony Finau at the PGA Tour event next week. The Spaniard will be returning to the Vidanta Vallarta in Mexico to defend his title.

The PGA Tour on Friday announced the field for the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. Rahm stood out from the rest of the field, which only features him and World No.16 Finau from the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings. Apart from the duo, the Mexican championship event will feature names like Andrew Putnam, Wyndham Clark, Francesco Molinari and Gary Woodland, among others.

Interestingly, Rahm will return to the American circuit after taking the Zurich Classic week off. The Masters winner will be competing at the course, designed by Greg Norman, to win the Mexico Open for a fifth time.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms 2023 Masters Tournament winner Jon Rahm is in the field at next week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta to defend his title. Rahm will enter the week as the FedExCup leader and No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.



2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta field

Here is the complete field for the Mexico Open at Vidanta field (As of Friday, April 21st):

Winner of U.S. Open/PGA Championship (five-year exemption)

Jon Rahm

Gary Woodland

Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Francesco Molinari

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Nico Echavarria

Tony Finau

Lucas Glover

Lanto Griffin

Garrick Higgo

Martin Laird

Luke List

Chez Reavie

Erik van Rooyen

Matt Wallace

Richy Werenski

Career money exemption

Ryan Moore

Jimmy Walker

Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)

Roberto Lebrija

Raul Pereda

Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)

D.A. Points

Boo Weekley

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

Jose Cristobal Islas

Omar Morales

Sebastián Vázquez

Sponsor exemption (designated)

Cristobal Del Solar

Alvaro Ortiz

José de Jesús Rodríguez

Alejandro Tosti

PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year

Steve Jurgensen

Monday qualifiers

Zach Bauchou

Brian Davis

Kyle Reifers

José Toledo

Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup

Davis Riley

Maverick McNealy

Andrew Putnam

Taylor Pendrith

Emiliano Grillo

Alex Noren

Alex Smalley

Wyndham Clark

Lee Hodges

Beau Hossler

Brandon Wu

Adam Long

Dylan Frittelli

David Lipsky

Aaron Rai

Stephan Jaeger

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Streelman

Mark Hubbard

Peter Malnati

Nate Lashley

James Hahn

Greyson Sigg

Scott Piercy

Callum Tarren

Max McGreevy

Nick Watney

Doug Ghim

Kevin Tway

Matthias Schwab

Patton Kizzire

Austin Smotherman

Doc Redman

Kelly Kraft

Major medical extension

Nick Hardy

J.B. Holmes

Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)

Ben Taylor

Eric Cole

Byeong Hun An

Robby Shelton

S.H. Kim

Tyson Alexander

Ben Martin

Will Gordon

Joseph Bramlett

Harry Hall

Harrison Endycott

Michael Kim

MJ Daffue

Henrik Norlander

Ryan Armour

Austin Eckroat

Brent Grant

Paul Haley II

Carson Young

Austin Cook

Tano Goya

Brice Garnett

Augusto Núñez

Matti Schmid

Zecheng Dou

Scott Harrington

Vincent Norrman

Trevor Werbylo

Kyle Westmoreland

Carl Yuan

Brian Stuard

Kevin Roy

Brandon Matthews

Trevor Cone

Michael Gligic

Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)

Andrew Novak

Dylan Wu

Harry Higgs

Cameron Percy

Charley Hoffman

Satoshi Kodaira

Hank Lebioda

Martin Trainer

Bill Haas

Jonathan Byrd

$ Reshuffle within categories 39-44

Aaron Baddeley

Akshay Bhatia

Nicolai Hojgaard

Ryan Gerard

Cody Gribble

Chris Stroud

Sean O'Hair

S.Y. Noh

Kevin Chappell

Ricky Barnes

Wesley Bryan

William McGirt

Fabián Gómez

Jonas Blixt

Geoff Ogilvy

Sung Kang

Grayson Murray

Derek Ernst

Derek Lamely

Greg Chalmers

Scott Brown

Camilo Villegas

Ben Crane

Kyle Stanley

Arjun Atwal

D.J. Trahan

George McNeill

Kevin Stadler

More details on the Mexico Open, including schedule, prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.

