Masters Club Dinner 2024 official menu hosted by Jon Rahm revealed

Every year, the reigning Masters champion hosts a dinner for all the previous champions, and this year it is Jon Rahm's honor. After a thrilling victory for his first green jacket, he will return to the field and get to interact with his fellow winners and and host a dinner party.

Ahead of the tournament in April, the official menu has been revealed. Rahm is pulling out all the stops according to the official Masters X page. The first course includes basque crab salad and potatoes.

The main course will be a choice of turbot with white asparagus or a basque ribeye with tudela lettuce and piquillo peppers. They will also serve acorn-fed Iberian ham cured pork loin, idiazabal cheese and black truffle, Spanish omelette with onions and confit potatoes, Rahm's mother's own classic lentil stew, spicy basque chorizo with potatoes or creamy chicken fritters with confit potatoes.

Dessert for Rahm's party will be a puff pastry cake with custard and Chantilly cream. It is sure to be an impressive meal that Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson and the rest of the former winners will remember for a very long time.

Can Jon Rahm defend his title at the Masters?

Given his form and his status as a past winner, it shouldn't come as a major surprise that Jon Rahm is considered the favorite to win at the Masters, but he will have the stiffest competition possible for a repeat.

Will Jon Rahm take home another green jacket?

Rahm is +750 according to Vegas Insiders. Rory McIlroy, searching for his first Masters win, is +800. Just behind him is Scottie Scheffler, who is in impressively good form right now, at +900.

Viktor Hovland is +1200, and he's in search of his first major win of any kind. Brooks Koepka was T2 last year and is +1400 to potentially top that placement this time around.

Jordan Spieth (+1600), Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Smith (both +1800) are among the favorites as well, so it should be tough for Rahm this time around.