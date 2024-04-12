Masters Day 2 schedule and tee off (12th April): When will the play start?

The opening round of the Masters 2024 was marred by rain and thunderstorms, with 27 players yet to complete the eighteen holes before play was suspended for the day.

These 27 players will resume the round on Friday, April 12, at 7:50 am ET, just before the second round commences at 8 am ET. Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, and Grayson Murray will be the first group to tee off in the second round of the Masters 2024.

Currently, Bryson DeChambeau leads the field after shooting an impressive 7-under 65 on Thursday. He holds a one-stroke lead over tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler, who fired a bogey-free 66.

Tiger Woods, playing only his second tournament of the season, was at 1-under after completing 13 holes on Day 1 of the Masters. He is grouped with Max Homa and Jason Day for the first two rounds.

Defending champion Jon Rahm finished T42 on Thursday after shooting 1-over 73. He aims to become only the fourth player after Woods, Nick Faldo, and Jack Nicklaus to have successfully defended their Masters title.

Masters 2024 second-round tee time details explored

Here are the complete tee time details for the Masters, Round 2 (all times ET):

8 am: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, and Grayson Murray

8:12 am: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, and Cameron Davis

8:24 am: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, and Neal Shipley (a)

8:36 am: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

8:48 am: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, and Stewart Hagestad (a)

9 am: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, and Peter Malnati

9:12 am: Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Shane Lowry

9:24 am: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

9:36 am: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

9:48 am: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, and Tyrrell Hatton

10:06 am: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, and Cameron Young

10:18 am: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, and Max Homa

10:30 am: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, and Tom Kim

10:42 am: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, and Sahith Theegala

10:54 am: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, and Tommy Fleetwood

11:06 am: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

11:18 am: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente (a)

11:30 am: Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, and Stephan Jaeger

11:42 am: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, and Christo Lamprecht (a)

11:54 am: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, and Bryson DeChambeau

12 pm: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, and Jasper Stubbs (a)

12:12 pm: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, and Ryan Fox

12:24 pm: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

12:36 pm: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, and Tony Finau

12:48 pm: Nick Taylor, Joaquín Niemann, and Russell Henley

1 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, and Rickie Fowler

1:12 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, and Justin Thomas

1:24 pm: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Nick Dunlap

1:36 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele

1:48 pm: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, and Cameron Smith