Masters Fantasy 2024: How to play, rules, format, prizes and more

The latest edition of the Augusta Masters is around the corner. Ahead of the event, the tournament officials have launched the Masters Fantasy 2024. The free-to-play fantasy game can be accessed via its online website and the Official Masters app. For the unversed, the game allows fans to compete against others while the event is live.

Fans can create an account any time before the event and pick their favorite players to play with. The selected players will then be scored based on their hole-by-hole scores. Players will also get bonus points for picking low-scoring amateur and tournament champions. Notably, players can join an existing league or create their league and compete against other players.

Apart from the bragging rights, the Masters 2024 Fantasy game also has a prize ranging from golf balls, pin flags and leather golf bags, among other merchandise.

How to play Masters Fantasy 2024

Players can enter Masters Fantasy by registering online at www.masters.com/fantasy or by accessing the Official Masters app. Anyone above the age of 18 can play.

Once entered, participants can pick one player each from these categories - former Masters champions, United States players (born in the United States), international players (born outside the United States) and wild card (any golfer of your choice).

Once picked, participants will gain points based on the selected players’ performance. If a selected player gets eliminated from the event, either by withdrawal or disqualification, that particular player can be replaced with another golfer in the same category.

Scoring format for the Masters Fantasy 2024

Players get scored based on their performance each day. However, it is different from the usual Masters 72-hole medal-play format. Players are scored hole-by-hole, with points ranging from 8 for a double eagle to -3 for a double bogey.

The scoring system is as follows:

Double Eagle: 8 points

Eagle: 5 points

Birdie: 2 points

Par: 1 point

Bogey: -1 point

Double Bogey or more: - 3 points

End of Round Bonuses:

A first-round pick completes a round: 1 point

End of Tournament Bonuses:

Picked Low Amateur: 5 points

Picked Tournament Champion: 5 points

Picked Runner(s)-up: 3 points each

Masters Fantasy 2024 prize

Top players will be rewarded with exciting prizes. Notably, participants from the United States will be eligible for the Grand Prize, First Runner-up; Second Runner-up and Daily Prizes, while top participants from Mexico and India will be eligible for the International Prizes.

The prizes for the Masters Fantasy are as follows:

Overall Grand Prize (value - $2,453): 3 Pro V1 Dozen Golf Balls, 5 Headwear, 2 Golf Umbrella, 2 Tournament Chair, 2 2024 Pin Flag, Dated Watch, Leather Valuables Pouch, Leather Headcovers and Leather Golf Bag.

Overall Runner-Up (value - $1,000): Duffle Bag, Travel Kit, 2024 Pin Flag, Wine Glasses (set of 2), Double Old Fashioned (set of 2), Woven Throw

Overall Second Runner-up (value - $572): Wine Set (set of 2), Double Old Fashioned (set of 2) Ale Glasses (set of 2), Stemless Wine Glass (set of 2), Italian Mug and Plate (set of 4), Cocktail Napkins, Leather Coasters, 2024 Pin Flag and Bar Towels.

Daily Prize – During 4 Tournament Rounds (value - $509): Duffle Bag, Cinch Bag, Jute Bag, Mini Garden Gnome, 4 Headwear, 2 2024 Pin Flag, 2 24oz Tervis, 2 24oz Corksicle and 2 16oz Tervis.

International Prize - India and Mexico only (value - 509): Duffle Bag, Cinch Bag, Jute Bag, Mini Garden Gnome, 4 Headwear, 2 2024 Pin Flag, 2 24oz Tervis, 2 24oz Corksicle, 2 16oz Tervis.