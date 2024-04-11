Masters honorary starters 2024 tee off time, names, and more revealed

The Masters continues its tradition of commencing the tournament with honorary golfers, who take the initial shot of the event. The 2024 Masters Honorary starters will commence at 10:10 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 11, with Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, and Gary Player executing the inaugural shot.

All three are past Masters champions and have upheld this tradition for the past few years. Jack Nicklaus, who holds the record for the most Masters victories in history, has served as the honorary starter of the Augusta event since 2010.

Two years later, in 2012, Player joined him, followed by Watson. These legendary golfers will take the ceremonial shot, after which the tournament officially begins at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Jack Nicklaus secured his first Masters victory in 1963 by defeating Tony Lema by one stroke. He then won in 1965 and successfully defended his title in 1966. His fourth triumph at the Masters occurred in 1972, followed by another win in 1975. Nicklaus clinched his sixth Masters victory in 1986.

Meanwhile, Gary Player boasts three Masters titles, with his first victory in 1961. He claimed his other two victories in 1974 and 1978.

Tom Watson, the third honorary starter of the 2024 Masters, has won the tournament twice. His initial triumph was in 1977, followed by another win in 1981.

Earlier, the Masters was supposed to start at 8:00 a.m. ET and the honorary starter at 7:40 a.m. ET. However, it was postponed due to inclement weather.

Masters 2024 tee times

The first round of the Masters will now start at 10:30 a.m. ET with Erik Van Rooyen taking the first shot of the day in a group with Jake Knapp.

Here are the tee times of the Masters first round (all-time in ET):

10:30 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

10:42 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente

10:54 a.m. — Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

11:06 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht

11:18 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

11:30 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs

11:42 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

11:54 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

12:06 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

12:18 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

12:36 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

12:48 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

1:12 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

1:24 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

1:36 p.m. — Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

1:48 p.m. — Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

2 p.m. — Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley

2:12 p.m. — Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

2:24 p.m. — Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad

2:42 p.m. — Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

2:54 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry

3:06 p.m. — Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

3:18 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

3:30 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

3:42 p.m. — Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

3:54 p.m. — Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

4:06 p.m. — Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

4:18 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

4:30 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood