Masters’ shot map graphic details the reason behind Jordan Spieth’s meltdown

Jordan Spieth suffered a full-blown meltdown at the 2024 Masters on Thursday. The 30-year-old golfer had a forgettable opening round in the competition, making a quadruple bogey on the par five. He became the first player in over two decades to card multiple quadruple bogeys on the 15th, paving the way for his dejected reaction.
Notably, Spieth started off his Masters outing by finding the left rough with his tee shot. The PGA Tour star tried to lay up on the 550-yard par five. He ended up landing his second shot in the water. Interestingly, he decided to drop on the other side of the water hazard. However, he ended up having another tricky shot to limit the damage from his bad start.
Spieth took a total of putts to finish up. The golfer was disheartened at this point. The 13-time PGA Tour winner went on to make two pars and a bogey to finish his opening round. He carded a seven over 79. The graphic released by the Masters shows the golfer’s horrific round.
Jordan Spieth's shot map:
Can Jordan Spieth win the 2024 Masters?
At the start of day 2 of the Masters, Jordan Spieth sat T83 on the 89-player field. It is safe to say that the ace golfer will have to pull a miracle in the second round to come back in the competition.
It is pertinent to note that Spieth wasn’t an outright favorite coming into the 2024 Masters. According to SportsLine, the Texas native had 20-1 odds for this weekend. He sat behind the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark and several others on the list.
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Masters at Augusta (as per SportsLine):
Jordan Spieth has had a mixed start to the 2024 PGA Tour season. The ace golfer started off the new year with a strong solo third finish at The Sentry. He followed it up with a T39 in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, before finishing T6 at the Phoenix Open. However, he suffered a disqualification at the Genesis Open for signing a wrong scorecard.
He finished T30 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational but failed to make the cut at both The Players Championship and the Valspar Championship. Coming off the back of a T10 finish at the Valero Texas Open, Spieth will be eyeing a good result in Augusta this weekend.