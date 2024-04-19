"Masters Sunday is always a long Sunday" - Scottie Scheffler after winning his second Major at Augusta

Scottie Scheffler's victory in the Masters tournament continues to be a topic of discussion in the golf world. Scheffler is already playing his next event (the RBC Heritage) but his statements about his experience at Augusta National Golf Club continue to generate headlines.

Scottie Scheffler was a guest on the most recent "Bible Caddie" podcast show, hosted by his colleague Webb Simpson as well as William Kane and Ben Crane. Scheffler talked about how difficult it is to win a tournament like the Masters and how fortunate he is to have achieved it twice.

This is part of what Scheffler had to say:

"I really don't know if it was easier or harder. I think both times were pretty difficult. Playing professional golf can be pretty tough at times. And I think Masters Sunday is always a long Sunday, the morning's long and the day's long and it's a grind of a week but pretty fortunate to be sitting here at home with the green jacket again. It's a good feeling and I'm very thankful."

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters tournament with a score of 11 under 277, four strokes ahead of Ludvig Aberg. It was his second victory at Augusta National Golf Club, his first coming in 2022.

Scottie Scheffler on the Bible Caddie Podcast: "CGF had a tremendous impact on my life".

During his appearance on the Bible Caddie Podcast, Scottie Scheffler spoke primarily about his recent victory at the Masters. He also talked about his wife Meredith and their soon-to-be-born first child.

In the final minutes of the show, Scheffler also talked about College Golf Fellowship, a charity that the World No. 1 has been a close supporter of since his college years.

Here's what Scheffler had to say about it:

"CGF had a tremendous impact on my life, and that's why I love supporting their Ministry just because of the way it impacted me... in college I really learned more about who Jesus really was and I did that by going to a local church in Austin, but also doing a lot of stuff with CGF."

"So, it's a treat now to be able to still be very involved with them, you know, we host the retreat now Sam [Burns] and I do in Fort Worth every year, we just have a good old time and it's just a really really special Ministry I think," he added.

CGF is a charitable organization that links the Christian faith with golf for young golfers. The goal is to provide these young players with opportunities to access higher education through golf while helping them deal with issues in their lives and religious faith.

It is a nationwide organization with locations in the Western, Central, and Eastern regions of the United States.

