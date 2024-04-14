Masters weather forecast: Will it remain sunny at Augusta on Sunday?

The first two days of the Masters 2024 witnessed downpours, thunderstorms, and huge gusts affecting the game. However, with each passing day, the conditions improved and are expected to be better on the final day as well.

According to the official update from the Masters, Sunday's weather will be sunny with temperatures above normal. The maximum temperature is expected to reach the upper 80s. Southwest winds will be light, flowing with an average speed of 7–15 mph.

According to AccuWeather, wind gusts could play a significant role, with speeds reaching up to 23 mph. Fortunately, there is no chance of precipitation during the concluding round of the Masters.

Currently, Scottie Scheffler holds a one-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa with just eighteen holes to go. Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg, and Bryson DeChambeau hold the remaining spots in the top 5, each with a one-stroke difference, respectively.

When will the final round of the Masters 2024 begin on Sunday? Tee times explored

Collin Morikawa during the final round of the Masters 2024

Here are the tee time details for the Masters 2024, Round 4:

Tee 1

9:15 am - Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh

9:25 am - Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray

9:35 am - Neal Shipley (a), Tiger Woods

9:45 am - Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

9:55 am - Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjørn Olesen

10:05 am - Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole

10:15 am - José María Olazábal, Camilo Villegas

10:25 am - Russell Henley, Jason Day

10:35 am - Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee

10:45 am - Si Woo Kim, J. T. Poston

11:05 am - Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka

11:15 am - Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry

11:25 am - Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala

11:35 am - Akshay Bhatia, Harris English

11:45 am - Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

11:55 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List

12:05 pm - Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler

12:25 pm - Danny Willett, Adam Scott

12:35 pm - Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton

12:45 pm - Rory McIlroy, Joaquín Niemann

12:55 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka

1:05 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed

1:15 pm - Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk

1:25 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

1:45 pm - Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

1:55 pm - Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith

2:05 pm - Cameron Davis, Nicolai Højgaard

2:15 pm - Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

2:25 pm: Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg

2:35 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa