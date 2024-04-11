Masters winning score by years: Final scores and payouts for last 20 years explored

The 88th edition of the Masters will tee off in less than 24 hours at the Augusta National Golf Course.
LIV Golfer Jon Rahm won the tournament last year and is among the favourites to win in 2024 as well. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is a heavy favorite to win, with BetMGM Sportsbooks quoting his odds at +400. He is followed by Rory McIlroy (+1100), Jon Rahm (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1800), and Jordan Spieth (+2000).
The tournament has gone through a lot of changes in the last two decades. Over the last 20 years, Phil Mickelson has emerged victorious thrice, in 2004, 2006 and 2010. Tiger Woods won the green jacket twice in 2005 and 2019. The prize money for the winner has increased over the years in the prestigious competition.
In 2004, Phil Mickelson won $1,117,000 and the highest was $3,240,000 by Jon Rahm last year. The winning score ranges from 268 (-20) by Dustin Johnson in 2020 to a 289 (+1) by Zach Johnson in 2007.
Final scores and payouts at the Masters for the last 20 years explored
Here are the final scores and payouts at the Masters for the last 20 years:
2004
- Winner: Phil Mickelson (United States)
- Total score: 279 (-9)
- Prize money: $1,117,000
2005
- Winner: Tiger Woods (United States)
- Total score: 276 (-12)
- Prize money: $1,260,000
2006
- Winner: Phil Mickelson (United States)
- Total score: 281 (-7)
- Prize money: $1,260,000
2007
- Winner: Zach Johnson (United States)
- Total score: 289 (+1)
- Prize money: $1,305,000
2008
- Winner: Trevor Immelman (South Africa)
- Total score: 280 (-8)
- Prize money: $1,350,000
2009
- Winner: Ángel Cabrera (Argentina)
- Total score: 276 (-12)
- Prize money: $1,350,000
2010
- Winner: Phil Mickelson (United States)
- Total score: 272 (-16)
- Prize money: $1,350,000
2011
- Winner: Charl Schwartzel (South Africa)
- Total score: 274 (-14)
- Prize money: $1,440,000
2012
- Winner: Bubba Watson (United States)
- Total score: 278 (-10)
- Prize money: $1,440,000
2013
- Winner: Adam Scott (Australia)
- Total score: 279 (-9)
- Prize money: $1,440,000
2014
- Winner: Bubba Watson (United States)
- Total score: 280 (-8)
- Prize money: $1,620,000
2015
- Winner: Jordan Spieth (United States)
- Total score: 270 (-18)
- Prize money: $1,800,000
2016
- Winner: Danny Willett (England)
- Total score: 283 (-5)
- Prize money: $1,800,000
2017
- Winner: Sergio García (Spain)
- Total score: 279 (-9)
- Prize money: $1,980,000
2018
- Winner: Patrick Reed (United States)
- Total score: 273 (-15)
- Prize money: $1,980,000
2019
- Winner: Tiger Woods (United States)
- Total score: 275 (-13)
- Prize money: $1,980,000
2020
- Winner: Dustin Johnson (United States)
- Total score: 268 (-20)
- Prize money: $2,070,000
2021
- Winner: Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)
- Total score: 278 (-10)
- Prize money: $2,070,000
2022
- Winner: Scottie Scheffler (United States)
- Total score: 278 (-10)
- Prize money: $2,700,000
2023
- Winner: Jon Rahm (Spain)
- Total score: 276 (-12)
- Prize money: $3,240,000
The purse in the 2024 edition of Masters is $18 million and the winner at Augusta National will earn a similar amount as last year's $3.24 million. The second and third finishes received $1.584 million and $744,000, respectively in 2023.