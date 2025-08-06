Matt Fitzpatrick admits he's more 'obsessed' with this sport than golf: “People think it’s a joke”

Matt Fitzpatrick recently said that he was more obsessed with soccer than golf. He added that he could switch careers if he ever got an opportunity in the soccer circuit.
Fitzpatrick is a nine-time winner on the DP World Tour and a former U.S. Open champion. Besides being a brilliant golfer, he has a strong interest in soccer and is a huge fan of Sheffield United.
In his recent interview, Fitzpatrick spoke about his love for the game.
"People think its a joke but I love football (soccer) way more than golf," he said as per BBC. "I'm obsessed with football. It's brilliant for me. I love supporting Sheffield United, over here in the States they show every game I could wish to see, which is amazing."
"How they use data, how culture is so important. Just fascinating. Finding little things that maybe we could take into golf - I feel like we've taken a lot from it," he added.
The 2022 US Open champion added that if given a chance, he would love to do soccer-related work.
"I don't know when I'll ever get time to do this, but I'd love to work in football if the opportunity ever arose in some way, shape, or form," he added. "That's extremely wishful thinking, but I just find football so interesting to be part of. I love reading about it and everything about it."
What's next for Matt Fitzpatrick?
Matt Fitzpatrick will be in action this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025. The first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs will tee off on Thursday, August 7, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Fitzpatrick is paired alongside Tom Hoge and will tee off on Thursday at 8 a.m. ET.
The star Englishman is coming into this week after four straight top ten finishes. Overall, he made fifteen cuts in nineteen starts and posted five top tens on the PGA Tour 2025 season.
Here's a look at Matt Fitzpatrick's results this season:
- The Sentry: T24
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T48
- WM Phoenix Open: CUT
- The Genesis Invitational: 49
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: T22
- The Players Championship: CUT
- Valero Texas Open: CUT
- Masters Tournament: T40
- RBC Heritage: T38
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT
- Truist Championship: T23
- PGA Championship: T8
- The Memorial Tournament: T31
- U.S. Open: T38
- Travelers Championship: T17
- Rocket Classic: T8
- Genesis Scottish Open: T4
- The Open Championship: T4
- Wyndham Championship: T8