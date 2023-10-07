Matt Fitzpatrick Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Day 3 tee off time: Golfer’s Saturday tee times and pairing explored

Matt Fitzpatrick carded eight-under-64 on Friday, October 6, at Kingsbarns to take a one-stroke lead after two days at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He aggregated at 13 under after 36 holes.
Fitzpatrick shot nine birdies and one bogey in the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Grant Forrest shot 67 and Spain's Nacho Elvira shot 66 at St. Andrews, and both are aggregating at 12-under after two rounds.
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is different from other golf events as it is played on three golf courses (St Andrews, Kingsbarns, and Carnoustie) over three days, and the final round is played at the Old Course on Sunday. Also, it has a 54-hole cutline, unlike the usual 36-hole cutline.
Matt Fitzpatrick is paired with Padraig Harrington for the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The duo will tee off at St. Andrews on Saturday, October 7, at 10:39 am local time. Harrington carded 4-under 68 on Friday at Kingsbarns after a 75 in Carnoustie in the opening round.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Day 3 tee time details explored
Here are the tee time details for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Day 3 (all times GMT):
St. Andrews
Tee 1
- 9 am: Billy Horschel, Oliver Wilson
- 9:11 am: Connor Syme, Adri Arnaus
- 9:22 am: Louis De Jager, Dylan Mostert
- 9:33 am: Victor Perez, Thomas Aiken
- 9:44 am: Shubhankar Sharma, Matthew Southgate
- 09:55 am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Daan Huizing
- 10:06 am: Ryan Fox, Talor Gooch
- 10:17 am: Matt Kuchar, Rasmus Højgaard
- 10:28 am: Robert Macintyre, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 10:39 am: Padraig Harrington, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:50 am: Louis Oosthuizen, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:01 am: Adrian Meronk, Hudson Swafford
- 11:12 am: Ross Fisher, Thomas Bjørn
- 11:23 am: Romain Langasque
Tee 10
- 9 am: Renato Paratore, Tapio Pulkkanen
- 9:11 am: Paul Waring, Daniel Gale
- 9:22 am: Gunner Wiebe, Daniel Gavins
- 9:33 am: Marcel Schneider, Masahiro Kawamura
- 9:44 am: Clément Sordet, Sebastian Garcia
- 9:55 am: David Ravetto, Santiago Tarrio
- 10:06 am: Casey Jarvis, Pieter Moolman
- 10:17 am: John Murphy, Justin Walters
- 10:28 am: Angel Hidalgo, JC Ritchie
- 10:39 am: Joshua Lee, Deon Germishuys
- 10:50 am: Calum Hill, Haotong Li
- 11:01 am: Guido Migliozzi, Andrew Wilson
- 11:12 am: Dale Whitnell, Thomas Power Horan
- 11:23 am: Joël Stalter, Mikael Lindberg
Carnoustie
Tee 1:
- 9 am: Todd Clements, Sean Crocker
- 9:11 am: Sami Välimäki, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- 9:22 am: John Parry, Aaron Wilkin
- 9:33 am: Luca Filippi, Jeong Weon Ko
- 9:44 am: Martin Simonsen, Christopher Wood
- 9:55 am: Matthieu Pavon, Jaco Prinsloo
- 10:06 am: David Howell, Matt Wallace
- 10:17 am: Thriston Lawrence, Yannik Paul
- 10:28 am: Aaron Cockerill, Joost Luiten
- 10:39 am: Daniel Brown, Stephen Gallacher
- 10:50 am: Alexander Levy, David Micheluzzi
- 11:01 am: Tom McKibbin, Maximilian Kieffer
- 11:12 am: Nick Bachem, Jens Dantorp
- 11:23 am: Lincoln Tighe, Ryan Van Velzen
Tee 10:
- 9 am: Scott Jamieson, James Morrison
- 09:11 am: Nathan Barbieri, Adrien Saddier
- 09:22 am: Søren Kjeldsen
- 09:33 am: Marcus Armitage, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 09:44 am: Julien Guerrier, Ewen Ferguson
- 09:55 am: Callum Shinkwin, Jeunghun Wang
- 10:06 am: Laurie Canter, Grant Forrest
- 10:17 am: Nacho Elvira, Hennie O'kennedy
- 10:28 am: Dylan Naidoo, John Axelsen
- 10:39 am: Andrew Martin, Darius Van Driel
- 10:50 am: Rory Franssen, Kazuki Higa
- 11:01 am: Alexander Knappe, Simon Forsström
- 11:12 am: Gavin Green, Lukas Nemecz
- 11:23 am: Alejandro Del Rey, Christoffer Bring
Kingsbarns
Tee 1:
- 9 am: Dan Bradbury, Nicolas Colsaerts
- 9:11 am: Marcus Helligkilde, Jeremy Freiburghaus
- 9:22 am: Bryce Easton, Rupert Kaminski
- 9:33 am: Zander Lombard, Sarit Suwannarut
- 9:44 am: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Pedro Figueiredo
- 9:55 am: Kalle Samooja, Marc Warren
- 10:06 am: Nicolai Von Dellinghausen, Haydn Barron
- 10:17 am: Robin Sciot-Siegrist, Manu Gandas
- 10:28 am: Niklas Nørgaard, Jason Scrivener
- 10:39 am: Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Nathan Kimsey
- 10:50 am: Yurav Premlall, Christiaan Burke
- 11:01 am: Wil Besseling, Oliver Hundebøll
- 11:12 am: Jeff Winther, David Law
- 11:23 am: Richard Mansell, Freddy Schott
Tee 10:
- 9 am: Matthew Jordan, Oliver Bekker
- 9:11 am: Chase Hanna, John Catlin
- 9:22 am: Jamie Donaldson, Jorge Campillo
- 9:33 am: Eddie Pepperell, Matthew Baldwin
- 9:44 am: Jordan Smith, Jayden Schaper
- 9:55 am: Peter Uihlein, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 10:06 am: Sandy Scott, Martin Vorster
- 10:17 am: John Gough, Julien Brun
- 10:28 am: Antoine Rozner
- 10:39 am: Sebastian Söderberg, Wilco Nienaber
- 10:50 am: Hennie Du Plessis
- 11:01 am: Justin Warren, Louis Albertse
- 11:12 am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Mark Power
- 11:23 am: Aldrich Potgieter, Dean Burmester