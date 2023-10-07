Matt Fitzpatrick Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Day 3 tee off time: Golfer’s Saturday tee times and pairing explored

Matt Fitzpatrick carded eight-under-64 on Friday, October 6, at Kingsbarns to take a one-stroke lead after two days at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He aggregated at 13 under after 36 holes.

Fitzpatrick shot nine birdies and one bogey in the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Grant Forrest shot 67 and Spain's Nacho Elvira shot 66 at St. Andrews, and both are aggregating at 12-under after two rounds.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is different from other golf events as it is played on three golf courses (St Andrews, Kingsbarns, and Carnoustie) over three days, and the final round is played at the Old Course on Sunday. Also, it has a 54-hole cutline, unlike the usual 36-hole cutline.

Matt Fitzpatrick is paired with Padraig Harrington for the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The duo will tee off at St. Andrews on Saturday, October 7, at 10:39 am local time. Harrington carded 4-under 68 on Friday at Kingsbarns after a 75 in Carnoustie in the opening round.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Day 3 tee time details explored

Grant Forrest is placed joint second after two rounds of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image via Getty)

Here are the tee time details for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Day 3 (all times GMT):

St. Andrews

Tee 1

9 am: Billy Horschel, Oliver Wilson

9:11 am: Connor Syme, Adri Arnaus

9:22 am: Louis De Jager, Dylan Mostert

9:33 am: Victor Perez, Thomas Aiken

9:44 am: Shubhankar Sharma, Matthew Southgate

09:55 am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Daan Huizing

10:06 am: Ryan Fox, Talor Gooch

10:17 am: Matt Kuchar, Rasmus Højgaard

10:28 am: Robert Macintyre, Alex Fitzpatrick

10:39 am: Padraig Harrington, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:50 am: Louis Oosthuizen, Tommy Fleetwood

11:01 am: Adrian Meronk, Hudson Swafford

11:12 am: Ross Fisher, Thomas Bjørn

11:23 am: Romain Langasque

Tee 10

9 am: Renato Paratore, Tapio Pulkkanen

9:11 am: Paul Waring, Daniel Gale

9:22 am: Gunner Wiebe, Daniel Gavins

9:33 am: Marcel Schneider, Masahiro Kawamura

9:44 am: Clément Sordet, Sebastian Garcia

9:55 am: David Ravetto, Santiago Tarrio

10:06 am: Casey Jarvis, Pieter Moolman

10:17 am: John Murphy, Justin Walters

10:28 am: Angel Hidalgo, JC Ritchie

10:39 am: Joshua Lee, Deon Germishuys

10:50 am: Calum Hill, Haotong Li

11:01 am: Guido Migliozzi, Andrew Wilson

11:12 am: Dale Whitnell, Thomas Power Horan

11:23 am: Joël Stalter, Mikael Lindberg

Carnoustie

Tee 1:

9 am: Todd Clements, Sean Crocker

9:11 am: Sami Välimäki, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

9:22 am: John Parry, Aaron Wilkin

9:33 am: Luca Filippi, Jeong Weon Ko

9:44 am: Martin Simonsen, Christopher Wood

9:55 am: Matthieu Pavon, Jaco Prinsloo

10:06 am: David Howell, Matt Wallace

10:17 am: Thriston Lawrence, Yannik Paul

10:28 am: Aaron Cockerill, Joost Luiten

10:39 am: Daniel Brown, Stephen Gallacher

10:50 am: Alexander Levy, David Micheluzzi

11:01 am: Tom McKibbin, Maximilian Kieffer

11:12 am: Nick Bachem, Jens Dantorp

11:23 am: Lincoln Tighe, Ryan Van Velzen

Tee 10:

9 am: Scott Jamieson, James Morrison

09:11 am: Nathan Barbieri, Adrien Saddier

09:22 am: Søren Kjeldsen

09:33 am: Marcus Armitage, Fabrizio Zanotti

09:44 am: Julien Guerrier, Ewen Ferguson

09:55 am: Callum Shinkwin, Jeunghun Wang

10:06 am: Laurie Canter, Grant Forrest

10:17 am: Nacho Elvira, Hennie O'kennedy

10:28 am: Dylan Naidoo, John Axelsen

10:39 am: Andrew Martin, Darius Van Driel

10:50 am: Rory Franssen, Kazuki Higa

11:01 am: Alexander Knappe, Simon Forsström

11:12 am: Gavin Green, Lukas Nemecz

11:23 am: Alejandro Del Rey, Christoffer Bring

Kingsbarns

Tee 1:

9 am: Dan Bradbury, Nicolas Colsaerts

9:11 am: Marcus Helligkilde, Jeremy Freiburghaus

9:22 am: Bryce Easton, Rupert Kaminski

9:33 am: Zander Lombard, Sarit Suwannarut

9:44 am: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Pedro Figueiredo

9:55 am: Kalle Samooja, Marc Warren

10:06 am: Nicolai Von Dellinghausen, Haydn Barron

10:17 am: Robin Sciot-Siegrist, Manu Gandas

10:28 am: Niklas Nørgaard, Jason Scrivener

10:39 am: Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Nathan Kimsey

10:50 am: Yurav Premlall, Christiaan Burke

11:01 am: Wil Besseling, Oliver Hundebøll

11:12 am: Jeff Winther, David Law

11:23 am: Richard Mansell, Freddy Schott

Tee 10:

9 am: Matthew Jordan, Oliver Bekker

9:11 am: Chase Hanna, John Catlin

9:22 am: Jamie Donaldson, Jorge Campillo

9:33 am: Eddie Pepperell, Matthew Baldwin

9:44 am: Jordan Smith, Jayden Schaper

9:55 am: Peter Uihlein, Thorbjørn Olesen

10:06 am: Sandy Scott, Martin Vorster

10:17 am: John Gough, Julien Brun

10:28 am: Antoine Rozner

10:39 am: Sebastian Söderberg, Wilco Nienaber

10:50 am: Hennie Du Plessis

11:01 am: Justin Warren, Louis Albertse

11:12 am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Mark Power

11:23 am: Aldrich Potgieter, Dean Burmester