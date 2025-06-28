  • home icon
Matt Fitzpatrick calls out English Soccer team's 'ridiculous' AI system approach to recruit players

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jun 28, 2025 06:13 GMT
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round - Source: Imagn
Matt Fitzpatrick (Image Source: Imagn)

Matt Fitzpatrick reacted to Sheffield United's AI-assisted approach to recruiting players for the team. The English golfer is playing this week at the 2025 Rocket Classic, which started with his inaugural round on Thursday, June 26. He managed to make the cut in the PGA Tour event after two rounds.

Fitzpatrick recently caught the public's attention away from the greens. On Friday, he shared his opinion on his favorite soccer team, Sheffield United's recruiting process. A fan page named The Blademan shared a post about United signing Septemvri Sofia, whom they claimed to have identified "using the AI system." The fan page wrote:

"Sheffield United are swooping for Septemvri Sofia right-back Mihail Polendakov. United claim the 18 year old was identified using the AI system of friend of United's board James Bord, but the Bulgarian club just so happens to be partly owned by Bord."
Matt Fitzpatrick, the winner of the 2022 US Open, reacted to the news by resharing the post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He wrote:

"This is actually ridiculous and mind blowing that some random bloke who’s played poker and made an AI system is leading our recruitment."
Fitzpatrick shared another post, in which he wrote:

"And the CRAZIEST part of it all this lad just happens (I’m sure by chance of course…) to play for the team this bloke is invested in… outrageous"
Meanwhile, on the greens, Matt Fitzpatrick has played two decent rounds at the 2025 Rocket Classic so far. He will tee off for the third round on Saturday, June 27, four strokes behind the tournament leaders.

A look into 1x major champ Matt Fitzpatrick's performance at the 2025 Rocket Classic

The English golfer started his campaign at the 2025 Rocket Classic with a bogey on the tenth hole on Thursday, June 26, but he managed to bounce back and added two birdies on the front nine. On the back nine, he carded four more birdies and settled for a 5-under 67.

In the second round of the tournament, held on Friday, June 27, he teed it up on the first tee hole but again started with a bogey. He then made three back-to-back birdies from the third to fifth holes and then three more birdies on the back nine for a round of 5-under 67. With a total of 10-under, he is tied for 23rd place.

Chris Kirk played a round of 65 on Friday and took the lead in the Rocket Classic at 14-under. He is currently in a three-way tie with Philip Knowles and Andrew Putnam.

Matt Fitzpatrick started the 2025 season at The Sentry with a T24 finish. He played the four rounds of 73, 65, 66, and 68 in the event. So far on the circuit, he has played in 15 tournaments and recorded one finish in the top 10.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
