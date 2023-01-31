Matt Fitzpatrick joins TGL, becomes seventh player to join Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' simulator event

Matt Fitzpatrick is the latest player to join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's tech-focused TGL. The announcement was made by popular YouTube coach Rick Shiels during a live event on Instagram.

The Monday Night Golf League is a joint venture between McIlroy and Woods' TMRW Sports and the PGA Tour. Mike McCarley is the founder and CEO of TMRW Sports.

Before adding US Open champion Fitzpatrick to its roster, the league had already announced the participation of Major winners Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, and Collin Morikawa. This move continues the trend of every confirmed player being a Major champion.

Fitzpatrick told Shiels that he found the concept exciting.

"I'm excited," said the 28-year-old. "It's obviously a really exciting concept. I think to be able to play some virtual golf, competing with the best guys out there, it's going to be something different and something exciting. So, I'm looking forward to it."

The Monday Night Golf League will start in January 2024 and consist of 6 teams, each with 3 PGA Tour players. The competition will be a virtual 18-hole matchplay. The 15 regular-season matches, along with the semi-finals and finals, will air on prime-time TV in 2-hour slots. The event will take place in a custom-built arena in Palm Beach, Florida.

Fitzpatrick added that he finds the idea of playing virtual golf in a team interesting.

"I imagine it's going to be loud, which is exciting," he added. "It's a different format, virtual golf, and I think it'll be interesting, that's for sure. The team aspect is nice. Teams of three is nice...not too big, not too small. So, yeah, it'll be really interesting to be a part of it."

Last week, TGL added two new names with Collin Morikawa and Adam Scott.

"Let’s go! I’m stoked to join Adam Scott as the latest players committed to play in TGL. Monday nights in 2024 will be epic." Morikawa tweeted.

Earlier, the likes of Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas also joined the virtual golf league.

"As soon as I learned about the league, I was in!" Rahm tweeted. "It will be great being a part of something that combines my interest in tech with the opportunity to introduce golf to a broader global audience"

"TGL will widen the appeal of golf to younger fans" - Rory McIlroy

TMRW Sports is backed by Tiger and Rory

Tiger Woods called TGL the "next evolution" in professional golf during the launch of the league last year.

"Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports’ biggest events. As a big sports fan myself, I’m excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports, " Woods said in a statement.

Woods also added that just like the NBA and football, he wanted to bring the minute-by-minute experience in front of the fans.

Rory McIlroy also had a similar opinion to Woods.

"TGL will tap into the appeal of team golf within an exciting, fan-friendly environment, comparable to sitting courtside at an NBA game. TGL will widen the appeal of golf to younger and more diverse fans and serve as another avenue to introduce people to the game I love," McIlroy said.

