The race for the Ryder Cup selections is currently ongoing and many talented golfers are in the mix to qualify. Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntrye are two golfers who have the best chance to qualify for team Europe.

Team USA has been revealed by captain Zach Johnson, however, Europe captain Luke Donald will submit his admissions after the conclusion of the Omega European Masters during the weekend.

MacIntyre looks the most comfortable to secure the position as he currently reserves the spot behind Jon Rahm and Rory Mcllroy. While, Fitzpatrick will have to secure a seventh place finish or better to upset Tommy Fleetwood who isn't qualifying for the championship.

It's safe to assume that captain Luke Donald is impressed by both Robert MacIntyre and Matt Fitzpatrick and will offer one or the other the wild-card pick for the Ryder Cup team if they fail to qualify for the automatic spot.

MacIntyre's nearest rival is German golfer Yannik Paul who will undoubtedly need to win the upcoming DP World Tour event to replace the Scottish professional.

There are several other golfers in the running for the spot, however, they have a slight chance to make the cut. These include Poland's Adrian Meronk, Rasmus Hojgaard, and Adrian Otaegui.

Matt Fitzpatrick looks forward to being a part of the Ryder Cup team

The Ryder Cup is one of the biggest golfing events of the season and serves as an opportunity for golfers to shine for their country.

The English golfer is excited for the opportunity and looks forward to being part of team Europe. Fitzpatrick wants to be with the team in Rome and planned for it since the start of the season.

The 28-year old spoke about the Ryder Cup via irishnews.

"I can make sure that I'm on that team with a good result this week and that's what I'll be focused on. You want to be on that team wherever they're playing and you want to be part of it. Hopefully I can do that this week."

It is expected that Matt Firtzpatrick will perform at the best of his capabilities for the European Masters to secure his place on team Europe.