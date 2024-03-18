Matt Fitzpatrick's late surge at The Players Championship 2024 helps him earn an additional $418,750

Matt Fitzpatrick experienced a rollercoaster round on the fourth day of The Players Championship. Despite an impressive performance at TPC Sawgrass, the English professional golfer encountered four bogeys on the last day, causing him to gradually slip out of the top-10 position while the event was ongoing.

Had Fitzpatrick not secured enough birdies on the back nine, especially the four consecutive birdies from holes 15 to 18, he might have finished the round tied for 11th place, which would have limited his earnings from The Players Championship to just $606,250.

Nonetheless, Matt Fitzpatrick finished the tournament in the solo fifth position, earning a substantial $1,025,000 out of the $25,000,000 prize purse. This means that his outstanding performance in the later stages of the event netted him an additional $418,750.

The PGA Tour took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

“$606,250 📈 $1,025,000 @MattFitz94 birdied four of his final five holes Sunday to earn an extra $418,750 @THEPLAYERS.”

Expand Tweet

It is important to note that this accomplishment elevated the 29-year-old golfer's earnings for the 2024 season to $1,627,450 and pushed his total career earnings to $23,887,445.

How did Matt Fitzpatrick perform at The 2024 Players Championship?

Matt Fitzpatrick kicked off The Players Championship with a bogey on the first hole and encountered another bogey on hole 3. Despite these setbacks, he managed to secure six birdies and an eagle, completing his first round at 6 under par.

The two-time PGA Tour champion's performance then began to decline from day two onwards. Although Fitzpatrick secured six birdies, his one bogey and one double bogey resulted in him finishing the second round on 3 under par.

Fitzpatrick's third round commenced with a birdie on the first hole, and he went on to collect a total of eight birdies. However, with one double bogey and a bogey affecting his scorecard, he wrapped up the round at 4 under par.

As mentioned above, Matt Fitzpatrick's final round was filled with drama. Despite a promising start with birdies on holes one and two, four bogeys presented a significant challenge. Yet, he managed to claim five additional birdies on the back nine, notably achieving four consecutive birdies from holes 15 to 18, concluding the round at 3 under par.

With a cumulative score of 16 under par, Fitzpatrick finished the tournament in solo fifth place, just four strokes behind the winner, Scottie Scheffler.