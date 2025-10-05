  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Matt Fitzpatrick’s wife enjoys with her friends at the Old Course

Matt Fitzpatrick’s wife enjoys with her friends at the Old Course

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 05, 2025 11:16 GMT
Matt Fitzpatrick&rsquo;s wife
Matt Fitzpatrick’s wife (Image Source: Getty)

Matt Fitzpatrick's wife, Katherine, shared a glimpse of her outing with her friend on social media. The English golfer is playing this week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Golf Championship after winning the Ryder Cup.

Ad

His wife is also having a good time in Scotland, cheering for her beau. On Saturday, she shared a selfie with her friend from the St Andrews Old Course.

She posted a snap with a heavy jacket to protect her from the cold and in the caption tagged her friends.

For the outing, Katherine Fitzpatrick wore a white jacket while her friend posed in a black outfit. She was with Matt Fitzpatrick in New York last week to cheer for him at the Ryder Cup.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Matt Fitzpatrick&rsquo;s wife enjoy with her friends at the Old Course/@katherinefitz
Matt Fitzpatrick’s wife enjoy with her friends at the Old Course/@katherinefitz

The Europe team put forth an impressive perfomance at the biennial tournament and won by two strokes, and following the tournament, travelled to Scotland for this week’s DP World Tour event.

Ad

Notably, this week's DP World Tour event is taking place at three different golf courses: Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie Golf Course, and Kingsbarns Golf Links.

Matt Fitzpatrick's wife, Katherine, shares a glimpse of her outfit for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick's wife, Katherine, shared a reel on her Instagram account on Friday in which she shared a glimpse of her outfit for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The video had an overlay text that says:

Ad
"Do you ever bored at the golf? Not exactly....."

She flaunted her boots in the post. She shared the reel with Nancy Sinatra’s These Boots Are Made for Walkin’ song.

For the outing, Katherine Fitzpatrick wore an oversized brown leather jacket and matching pants paired with a white top. She covered her ears with a black winter cap.

Ad

Notably, this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was affected by inclement weather and was shortened to 54 holes. After two rounds of the event, Richard Sterne took the lead in a tie with Robert MacIntyre at 12-under. Louis Oosthuizen settled in solo third place.

The tournament was suspended on Friday during the second round of the event. But the round was completed on Saturday morning. However, the condition became unfavorable for the third round after the players had only played two holes of the third round before it was suspended. The tournament was shortened to 54 holes, and the final round is now scheduled for Sunday, October 5.

Matt Fitzpatrick played the two rounds of 67 and 69 and settled in a tie for 15th place. He played the first round at Carnoustie Golf Course and then on Friday competed at the Kingsbarns Golf Course. He was scheduled to play the third round at St Andrews Old Course.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications