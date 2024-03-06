Matt Fitzpatrick sounds off on ‘skewed’ OWGR, says it’s ‘missing a lot of the top players’ - “I don’t look at them or pay attention”

Matt Fitzpatrick is unhappy with the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). The PGA Tour star on Tuesday came out to state that he doesn’t “pay attention” to the rankings as it doesn’t provide him with the full picture. The 29-year-old English golfer said that the ranks recognition system is ‘a little bit skewed.’

Fitzpatrick openly slammed the OWGR and claimed that he uses other sources to get informed about players’ forms. The 2022 US Open champion said he uses data golf as an alternative as it provides more pertinent information that includes LIV Golfers, unlike the OWGR. Notably, the comments come just hours after LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman formally abandoned the circuit’s run to acquire OWGR recognition.

Speaking about the OWGR, Matt Fitzpatrick told Golf Today:

"I don't think the world rankings are a true representation of the golf game at the minute. I don't really look at them or pay attention to them anymore. I just don't think they're right… I think it’s partly a sign that there’s plenty of depth on here which we’ve known that for years on the PGA Tour, there’s always been a lot of strength and depth, but I certainly think nowadays the ranking side of it is a little bit skewed.”

Furthermore, Fitzpatrick claimed that the OWGR was obsolete in his eyes as it ‘missed a lot of the top players’ from the rankings. It is pertinent to note that the Englishman was referring to LIV Golfers not getting ranking points at their events.

Fitzpatrick added:

“It (OWGR) is missing a lot of the top players for one… I don’t think it’s right to not have these players involved in the world rankings, I mean what’s Dustin Johnson in the world, I don’t even know? What’s Brooks Koepka? I just think that’s the only issue right now with the world golf rankings.”

LIV Golf abandons attempt to get OWGR recognition

Fitzpatrick’s comments on rankings come hours after LIV Golf formally abandoned its run to acquire the ranking body’s recognition. According to Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig’s report, CEO Greg Norman on Tuesday confirmed the PIF-backed circuit has “formally withdrawn its application.” The Aussie reportedly sent out a letter to his players informing the decision, just days ahead of LIV Golf Hong Kong.

The letter read, as quoted by Sports Illustrated:

“A resolution which protects the accuracy, credibility and integrity of the OWGR rankings no longer exists. We have made significant efforts to fight for you and ensure your accomplishments are recognized within the existing ranking system. Unfortunately, OWGR has shown little willingness to productively work with us…

Even if LIV Golf events were immediately awarded points, the OWGR system is designed such that it would be functionally impossible for you to regain positions close to the summit of the ranking, where so many of you were prior to joining LIV, and deserve to remain based on your performance.”

It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf first reached out to the ranking body back in 2022, months after its inaugural event in London. However, the Saudi-backed series’ request was formally denied by the officials citing issues with the circuit’s 54-hole three-day format.

The series has since changed its format, introducing promotions and relegations. However, it remains unrecognized by the world ranking system.