Matt Fitzpatrick takes early solo lead at the BMW Championship after an impressive start

The second stage of the post-season playoffs is underway with the BMW Championship.
The top 50 rankings of the FedEx Cup playoffs have advanced to the BMW Championship, and Matt Fitzpatrick has taken an early lead in round 1. After 13 holes of the course, Fitzpatrick sits in solo lead at the BMW Championship.
He scored a birdie, a par, and followed it up with three more birdies. He is currently at four under par a little over halfway through the first round. Russell Henley sits in sole second place behind Fitzpatrick, with a score of 3 under par.
Sahith Theegala, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Young, and Adam Hadwin are in joint third place with a score of two under par. The top 30 rankings in the FedEx Cup after the Championship will go on to the final leg of the Cup - the Tour Championship.
Round 1 tee times for the 2023 BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler are the top favorites to win the Championship.
Following are the round 1 tee times (in ET) for the 2023 BMW Championship:
- 9:26 AM - Brendon Todd, JT Poston
- 9:37 AM - Adam Svensson, Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 9:48 AM - Adam Hadwin, Byeong-Hun An
- 9:59 AM - Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose
- 10:10 AM - Jordan Spieth, Sung-Jae Im
- 10:21 AM - Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo
- 10:32 AM - Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk
- 10:43 AM - Russell Henley, Nick Taylor
- 10:54 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa
- 11:10 AM - Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover
- 11:21 AM - Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:32 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge
- 11:43 AM - Cameron Davis, Cameron Young
- 11:54 AM - Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam
- 12:05 PM - Lee Hodges, Seamus Power
- 12:16 PM - Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy
- 12:27 PM - Sam Burns, Chris Kirk
- 12:43 PM - Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners
- 12:54 PM - Collin Morikawa, Jason Day
- 1:05 PM - Si Woo Kim, Joohyung Kim
- 1:16 PM - Tony Finau, Taylor Moore
- 1:27 PM - Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland
- 1:38 PM - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler
- 1:49 PM - Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley
- 2:00 PM - Patrick Rodgers, Harris English