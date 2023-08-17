Matt Fitzpatrick takes early solo lead at the BMW Championship after an impressive start

The second stage of the post-season playoffs is underway with the BMW Championship.

The top 50 rankings of the FedEx Cup playoffs have advanced to the BMW Championship, and Matt Fitzpatrick has taken an early lead in round 1. After 13 holes of the course, Fitzpatrick sits in solo lead at the BMW Championship.

He scored a birdie, a par, and followed it up with three more birdies. He is currently at four under par a little over halfway through the first round. Russell Henley sits in sole second place behind Fitzpatrick, with a score of 3 under par.

Sahith Theegala, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Young, and Adam Hadwin are in joint third place with a score of two under par. The top 30 rankings in the FedEx Cup after the Championship will go on to the final leg of the Cup - the Tour Championship.

Round 1 tee times for the 2023 BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler are the top favorites to win the Championship.

Following are the round 1 tee times (in ET) for the 2023 BMW Championship:

9:26 AM - Brendon Todd, JT Poston

9:37 AM - Adam Svensson, Matthew Fitzpatrick

9:48 AM - Adam Hadwin, Byeong-Hun An

9:59 AM - Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose

10:10 AM - Jordan Spieth, Sung-Jae Im

10:21 AM - Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo

10:32 AM - Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk

10:43 AM - Russell Henley, Nick Taylor

10:54 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

11:10 AM - Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover

11:21 AM - Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

11:32 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge

11:43 AM - Cameron Davis, Cameron Young

11:54 AM - Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam

12:05 PM - Lee Hodges, Seamus Power

12:16 PM - Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy

12:27 PM - Sam Burns, Chris Kirk

12:43 PM - Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners

12:54 PM - Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

1:05 PM - Si Woo Kim, Joohyung Kim

1:16 PM - Tony Finau, Taylor Moore

1:27 PM - Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland

1:38 PM - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

1:49 PM - Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley

2:00 PM - Patrick Rodgers, Harris English