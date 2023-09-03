Matt Fitzpatrick WITB: Exploring what’s inside the English golfer’s bag

Matt Fitzpatrick is an English prominent golfer who's been playing professionally for over a decade. Since his professional debut, the 29-year-old has won multiple championships, including the US Open.

Fitzpatrick will also represent Team Europe during the Ryder Cup at the end of this month. The UK-born golfer has one of the most interesting set of gear in his bag and he keeps changing it regularly. However, each item has a specific value and Fitzpatrick has given deep thought to the contents of his bag.

Quite recently, Matt Fitzpatrick gave his bag a complete overhaul and added many new pieces of gear. The Englishman recently played the Omega European Masters and managed a strong T3 finish with his new bag. Below, we have compiled the contents of the English golfer's bag.

Driver

Titleist TSi3 (9°, Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX shaft)

Fairway Wood

Ping G430 Max

Ping G410

Cobra Airjet

Driving Iron

Ping i210

Ping S55

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM9 (52˚, 56°, 60°, True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts)

Putter

Custom Bettinardi Tour

Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

Additionally, the former US Open winner has signed a deal with British Company Castore and also signed a new long-term deal with Skechers for all his footwear purposes.

Matt Fitzpatrick books his place for the Ryder Cup with a strong finish

The Omega European Masters was extremely critical for several golfers who were fighting for a place in Team Europe for the Ryder Cup. Matt Fitzpatrick needed a strong finish during the tournament and the 29-year-old rose to the occasion.

Fitzpatrick ended the event tied for third place while Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg won the event in Switzerland. Interestingly, the English golfer was leading the game during the final round. However, three bogeys in the final four holes blew his chances of winning the tournament and he had to settle for T3.

Nonetheless, the T3 finish helped him qualify for Team Europe along with Robert MacIntyre, who claimed the other remaining spot on the team. Matt Fitzpatrick will be hoping to bounce back in exceptional form when Team Europe takes on Team America for the Ryder Cup.

