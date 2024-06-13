Matthieu Pavon holes an impressive second eagle in round 1 of the 2024 U.S. Open

Matthieu Pavon is playing the fourth U.S. Open of his career at Pinehurst No. 2. During the first round, the Frenchman hit several outstanding shots, including a few of the most spectacular plays of the day.

Pavon picked up his second eagle of the first round on the 619-yard, par-5 10th hole. The Frenchman hit the fairway with a 316-yard tee shot and then reached the green with a 288-yard second shot. He made the eagle with an excellent 27-foot, two-inch putt.

Up to that point, Matthieu Pavon was playing his round bogey free, with a score of 5-under. He had made his first eagle of the day on the 582-yard par-5 5th hole, where he also reached the green in two strokes and holed a 17-foot, 11-inch putt.

Mattieu Pavon is the first player to make two eagles in a round at the U.S. Open since Tommy Fleetwood did it on the fourth day of the 2023 edition.

After getting his eagle on the 10th hole, Matthieu Pavon found his first bogey of the round on the 11th and parred the 12th and 13th. Through 14th, he was tied for first place with Ludvig Aberg and Patrick Cantlay.

Matthieu Pavon's career performance at the US Open and more

Matthieu Pavon has played golf professionally since 2013, however, his career breakthrough came in 2023, when he won his first DP World Tour event (Open de España) and earned his PGA Tour card.

His first US Open experience was in 2018, through local and final qualifiers. Pavon made the cut despite a poor second round (77) and finished tied for 25th.

A year later, Pavon returned to the US Open again through the qualifiers, but missed the cut at Pebble Beach. The Frenchman did not return to the event until 2023, when he missed the cut again at Los Angeles Country Club.

Prior to 2024, Pavon had participated in only one edition of the majors, in addition to the three already mentioned US Open. It was in The Open Championship in 2017, which he qualified for by finishing third in that year's Scottis Open. In the 2017 British Open he missed the cut.

In 2024 he participated in both the Masters and the PGA Championship. He finished T12 at Augusta National and missed the cut at Valhalla.

Pavon began his career on the Alps Tour, where he won two tournaments, the 2014 Open International de Rebetz and the 2015 Servizitalia Open. He also has two victories on the French Tour, the 2018 Open Mont de Marsan and the 2023 Internationaux de France Professionnels de Double.

The biggest success of his professional career so far has been winning the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open of the PGA Tour.

