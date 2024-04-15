“Max is such a good guy” – Paige Spiranac lauds Max Homa after Masters loss, says he’s ‘so close’ to his first major

Following Max Homa's close defeat at the Masters, Paige Spiranac praised the golfer and said that he was close to winning his first major soon.
Although the final leaderboard doesn't appear to be close, Homa was in contention at the Masters, trailing by two strokes after 54 holes. However, he posted a 1-over 73 and finished at 4-under after four rounds, falling seven strokes short of Scottie Scheffler, who fired a 68 in the final round.
Following the conclusion of the Masters, Spiranac praised Homa on X (formerly Twitter). She wrote:
"Max is such a good guy, and you know he’s so close to getting that major win!"
The 33-year-old golfer has won six titles on the PGA Tour but is still looking for his first major championship title. This was his second straight top-ten in the majors after he tied for tenth at the Open Championship last year.
How much prize money did Max Homa receive at the Masters? Golfer's earnings explored
Max Homa bagged $1.04 million for his T3 finish at the Masters Tournament. Champion Scottie Scheffler received a paycheck of $3.6 million, while runner-up Ludvig Aberg earned $2.16 million.
Here's the payout for the Masters Tournament:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler, (-11): $3,600,000
- 2. Ludvig Aberg, (-7): $2,160,000
- T3. Collin Morikawa, (-4): $1,040,000
- T3. Tommy Fleetwood, (-4): $1,040,000
- T3. Max Homa, (-4): $1,040,000
- T6. Cameron Smith, (-2): $695,000
- T6. Bryson DeChambeau, (-2): $695,000
- 8. Xander Schauffele, (-1): $620,000
- T9. Will Zalatoris, (E): $540,000
- T9. Tyrrell Hatton, (E): $540,000
- T9. Cameron Young, (E): $540,000
- T12. Patrick Reed (1): $405,000
- T12. Matthieu Pavon, (1): $405,000
- T12. Adam Schenk, (1): $405,000
- T12. Cameron Davis (1): $405,000
- T16. Sepp Straka (2): $310,000
- T16. Chris Kirk (2): $310,000
- T16. Byeong Hun An (2): $310,000
- T16. Nicolai Hojgaard (2): $310,000
- T20. Taylor Moore, (3): $250,000
- T20. Lucas Glover (3): $250,000
- T22. Keegan Bradley, (4): $175,500
- T22. Min Woo Lee, (4): $175,500
- T22. Harris English, (4): $175,500
- T22. Adam Scott, (4): $175,500
- T22. Joaquin Niemann, (4): $175,500
- T22. Rory McIlroy, (4): $175,500
- T22. Matt Fitzpatrick, (4): $175,500
- T22. Patrick Cantlay, (4): $175,500
- T30. Tom Kim, (5): $124,200
- T30. Jason Day, (5): $124,200
- T30. Si Woo Kim, (5): $124,200
- T30. J.T. Poston, (5): $124,200
- T30. Rickie Fowler, (5): $124,200
- T35. Kurt Kitayama, (6): $103,000
- T35. Camilo Villegas, (6): $103,000
- T35. Akshay Bhatia, (6): $103,000