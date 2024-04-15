“Max is such a good guy” – Paige Spiranac lauds Max Homa after Masters loss, says he’s ‘so close’ to his first major

Following Max Homa's close defeat at the Masters, Paige Spiranac praised the golfer and said that he was close to winning his first major soon.

Although the final leaderboard doesn't appear to be close, Homa was in contention at the Masters, trailing by two strokes after 54 holes. However, he posted a 1-over 73 and finished at 4-under after four rounds, falling seven strokes short of Scottie Scheffler, who fired a 68 in the final round.

Following the conclusion of the Masters, Spiranac praised Homa on X (formerly Twitter). She wrote:

"Max is such a good guy, and you know he’s so close to getting that major win!"

The 33-year-old golfer has won six titles on the PGA Tour but is still looking for his first major championship title. This was his second straight top-ten in the majors after he tied for tenth at the Open Championship last year.

How much prize money did Max Homa receive at the Masters? Golfer's earnings explored

Max Homa bagged $1.04 million for his T3 finish at the Masters Tournament. Champion Scottie Scheffler received a paycheck of $3.6 million, while runner-up Ludvig Aberg earned $2.16 million.

Here's the payout for the Masters Tournament:

1. Scottie Scheffler, (-11): $3,600,000

2. Ludvig Aberg, (-7): $2,160,000

T3. Collin Morikawa, (-4): $1,040,000

T3. Tommy Fleetwood, (-4): $1,040,000

T3. Max Homa, (-4): $1,040,000

T6. Cameron Smith, (-2): $695,000

T6. Bryson DeChambeau, (-2): $695,000

8. Xander Schauffele, (-1): $620,000

T9. Will Zalatoris, (E): $540,000

T9. Tyrrell Hatton, (E): $540,000

T9. Cameron Young, (E): $540,000

T12. Patrick Reed (1): $405,000

T12. Matthieu Pavon, (1): $405,000

T12. Adam Schenk, (1): $405,000

T12. Cameron Davis (1): $405,000

T16. Sepp Straka (2): $310,000

T16. Chris Kirk (2): $310,000

T16. Byeong Hun An (2): $310,000

T16. Nicolai Hojgaard (2): $310,000

T20. Taylor Moore, (3): $250,000

T20. Lucas Glover (3): $250,000

T22. Keegan Bradley, (4): $175,500

T22. Min Woo Lee, (4): $175,500

T22. Harris English, (4): $175,500

T22. Adam Scott, (4): $175,500

T22. Joaquin Niemann, (4): $175,500

T22. Rory McIlroy, (4): $175,500

T22. Matt Fitzpatrick, (4): $175,500

T22. Patrick Cantlay, (4): $175,500

T30. Tom Kim, (5): $124,200

T30. Jason Day, (5): $124,200

T30. Si Woo Kim, (5): $124,200

T30. J.T. Poston, (5): $124,200

T30. Rickie Fowler, (5): $124,200

T35. Kurt Kitayama, (6): $103,000

T35. Camilo Villegas, (6): $103,000

T35. Akshay Bhatia, (6): $103,000