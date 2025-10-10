Max Greyserman admits "job's not finished" despite leading after the second round of the 2025 Baycurrent Classic

Max Greyserman pulled ahead of the field on Friday at Yokohama Country Club, taking control of the 2025 Baycurrent Classic with a flawless 8-under 63. Starting the day in a three-way tie, he moved into the lead at 12-under, four shots clear of Xander Schauffele, Alex Noren, and Alex Smalley.

Greyserman now heads into the weekend looking for his first PGA TOUR win.

"Job's not finished until it's over, so foot on the gas, keep trying to make as many birdies as possible, try to get to as low a possible score as I can. Obviously, I saw walking into scoring that it's maybe a three-, four-shot lead, something like that, but that doesn't really matter. I'm going to go out there with the mentality of trying to shoot the lowest score possible," Greyserman said [via CBS Sports].

His four-shot advantage after 36 holes is the largest in the event’s history. It’s also the second time in his career he has held such a big lead at the halfway mark, the last coming at the World Wide Technology Championship. Max Greyserman's two-round total of 130 is just one stroke off his career best on the PGA TOUR.

When will Max Greyserman tee off in the third round of the Baycurrent Classic?

Max Greyserman will be teeing off from the front nine at 9:37 p.m. ET alongside Alex Smalley and Xander Schauffele. Here are the final tee timings and pairings for R3 (all times in EDT):

Tee No. 1

7:25 p.m. – Keita Nakajima, Matt McCarty, Vince Whaley

7:36 p.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Bud Cauley, Max Homa

7:47 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Wallace

7:58 p.m. – Kota Kaneko, Rasmus Højgaard, Adam Scott

8:09 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Sam Ryder, Taiga Semikawa

8:20 p.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Takumi Kanaya, Collin Morikawa

8:31 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Min Woo Lee, Nicolai Højgaard

8:42 p.m. – William Mouw, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Yu

8:53 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler

9:04 p.m. – Kazuki Higa, Garrick Higgo, Kevin Roy

9:15 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Si Woo Kim, Rico Hoey

9:26 p.m. – Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Nico Echavarria

9:37 p.m. – Max Greyserman, Alex Smalley, Xander Schauffele

Tee No. 10

7:25 p.m. – Mac Meissner, Ren Yonezawa, Sungjae Im

7:36 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Mikumu Horikawa, Lee Hodges

7:47 p.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Emiliano Grillo, Michael Kim

7:58 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Kaito Onishi, Sam Stevens

8:09 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Austin Eckroat, Joel Dahmen

8:20 p.m. – Takanori Konishi, Billy Horschel, Karl Vilips

8:31 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore

8:42 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Matti Schmid, David Lipsky

8:53 p.m. – Riki Kawamoto, Satoshi Kodaira, Taiga Kobayashi

9:04 p.m. – Eric Cole, Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim

9:15 p.m. – Tatsunori Shogenji, Ryo Ishikawa, Patrick Rodgers

9:26 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Ryo Hisatsune, Danny Walker

9:37 p.m. – Naoto Nakanishi, Gary Woodland, Davis Riley

