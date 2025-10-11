Max Greyserman compares Japan’s Baycurrent Classic greens to US Open host venue

Max Greyserman compared Japan’s Baycurrent Classic greens to the US Open host venue. He was leading the tournament after the second round, and after the round, he joined a press conference at the Yokohama Country Club in Japan.

At the press conference, Greyserman was asked if he could compare the Japanese greens to any other venue on the Tour, and the golfer chose Pinehurst No. 2, where the 2025 US Open will take place. He shared the reason behind the comparison and said, via Tee Scripts.com:

“That's a good question. I feel like there's a couple greens out here that remind me of maybe Pinehurst No. 2 and maybe a little bit of Sedgefield as well. It's a Coore & Crenshaw, but the greens are kind of Donald Ross-esque type of greens. So if I had to maybe pick two courses, maybe a little bit of Sedgefield, a little bit of Pinehurst No. 2 on the greens and the surrounds the way they run off.”

Greyserman further continued to talk about his second round at the Baycurrent Classic. He said:

“Everything probably. A couple loose swings, but overall had a lot of looks. Did a lot of things well. So I've been doing things well this week from the start and so just need to keep doing what I'm doing. Go have some lunch, go practice for a little bit, fine tune a couple things that I want to do a little better tomorrow and just keep doing what I'm doing…

"You've got some kind of straightish putts out here. The greens have a lot of slope but the sections where they are, the pins can sometimes get flat, especially on the crowns…So practice a little bit of that, hit a few drivers I would say and get some rest for tomorrow.”

Max Greyserman finished playing the third round of the Baycurrent Classic on Saturday. The final round of the event would take place on Sunday.

How did Max Greyserman perform at Baycurrent Classic so far?

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Max Greyserman is sitting atop the 2025 Baycurrent Classic leaderboard with 12-under. He fired 67 in the first round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. He scored 63 in the second round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

The last round saw 71 with two birdies on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine. Greyserman had his best 2025 PGA Tour finish at the Rocket Classic with a T2 after shooting 22-under.

Max Greyserman also had another top 10 finish at the 2025 American Express with a T7 after scoring 19-under.

