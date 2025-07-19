Max Homa has a 4-word message for Collin Morikawa after missed cut at the Open Championship

Collin Morikawa failed to make the cut at the 2025 Open Championship after struggling across the first two rounds at Royal Portrush. He posted scores of 75 (+4) and 74 (+3), finishing 7-over par and missing the weekend by a wide margin.On Thursday, Morikawa carded five bogeys and a lone birdie to open with a 4-over 75. The second round saw more trouble as he made four bogeys, a double bogey, and three birdies for a 3-over 74. His total left him 17 shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler, who sits at 13-under as of this writing.After his early exit, Collin Morikawa shared a heartfelt message on Instagram from Royal Portrush, writing:&quot;Sometimes you feel like you’re out there alone but I know I’ve got the best team and family behind me. Just a little bump in the road the past couple months. Time to reset these 2 weeks off and get the mind/body where it needs to be. Let’s make a big push in the playoffs 👊🏼&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMax Homa, who is not part of this year’s Open Championship field, replied to Morikawa’s post with a supportive four-word message:&quot;U got this brother&quot;Screenshot of Max Homa's comment on Collin Morikawa's Instagram post (via @collin_morikawa)Homa, currently ranked 101 in the world, didn’t qualify for The Open and is instead playing at the Barracuda Championship this week. After rounds of 73 (+2) and 65 (-6), he sits tied for 27th as he heads into the weekend.This is Homa’s 18th start of the PGA Tour season. He is still chasing his first victory since the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. So far in 2025, he has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-25s, but has missed the cut nine times and withdrawn once due to illness.His most recent outing at the John Deere Classic saw his best result of the season, a T5 finish at 16-under par.How has Collin Morikawa played so far this season?Collin Morikawa has competed in 16 events on the PGA Tour this season but is still searching for his first win. He has recorded two runner-up finishes, four top-10s, and 10 top-25 finishes, while missing the cut in two events.Morikawa is currently 16th in the FedExCup standings and sits sixth in the Official World Golf Ranking.Here’s a look at his 2025 season so far:The Sentry – T2, -32AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T17, -11The Genesis Invitational – T17, -3Arnold Palmer Invitational – 2, -10THE PLAYERS Championship – T10, -7Masters Tournament – T14, -2RBC Heritage – T54, -3Zurich Classic of New Orleans – CUT, -8Truist Championship – T17, -7PGA Championship – T50, +4The Memorial Tournament – T20, +2US Open – T23, +8Travelers Championship – T42, -1Rocket Classic – T8, -19Genesis Scottish Open – CUT, +4The Open Championship – CUT, +7