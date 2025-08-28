Max Homa admits being 'awful' after son's reaction to his dinner prep

Max Homa recently shared his son's reaction after tasting the dinner the golfer made for him. Homa’s last tournament was the Wyndham Championship, where he failed to make it through the cut line and didn't qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs. Currently, he is not playing any events and thus decided to cook for his elder son.

Homa shared an Instagram story about his son’s reaction after having the food. He wrote

“I'm awful at cooking but tonight I got lucky and made my son a meal for dinner. He took a bite and said “yuck” straight to my face after spitting it out.”

Homa further added to the story that such words from his son were too much for him to handle.

Max Homa cooking ( via Max Homa's Instagram story)

Homa's elder son is named Cam Andrew, and he was born in 2022. Recently, in 2025, he and his wife, Lacey, welcomed their second son, Austin Homa

Max Homa shared family is the real motivation behind finishing well at the 3M Open

While Max Homa didn't win the 3M Open and finished at T39 with 12 under in total, he intended to win the tournament and go home quickly to his family. Getting back to his kid and wife (who was pregnant at that time) served as a huge motivation in the 3M Open week, and the golfer shared about the same (via the Skratch):

“I need to win. I really need to win because my wife's pregnant and I need to go home…We have like two weeks left. It's a little extra stressful, but I think the only way that you can go out and win a golf tournament is by not exactly trying to win a golf tournament. So it's a weird headspace…But I know what I need to do, I need to play unbelievable. Fortunately, my game's felt awesome the last month or so, so yeah, just got to, I don't know, I don't know how you just make yourself win.”

He added, “I'm just trying to keep doing what I'm doing and see what happens on a Sunday…Hit it so well. Rolled it fine, just couldn't really make a lot of putts. It was nice to lip one in on the last..”

Homa shot 66 in the first round of the 3M Open with two birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. The second round saw a 68 with two birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. The third round saw 69 with one birdie on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. The fourth round saw 69 with four birdies on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine.

