Max Homa announces major life update just before the Masters 2025

Max Homa shared a life update before the 2025 Masters Tournament, which is scheduled for April 10. Before the first major of the PGA Tour season, he shared a life update on his social media.

Ad

Homa shared photos with his wife and son, in his golf outfit while his wife wore a white dress, and he held their child. From the picture, it was evident that his wife was pregnant, and he wrote a caption with the photo that read:

“Baby no. 2 coming soon!”

Ad

Trending

Last year, Max Homa finished in T3 on the Masters Tournament leaderboard. He scored 4 under 284 after the four-day competition last year by shooting 67 in the first round with four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. He shot 71 in the second round with two birdies and 73 in the third round with no birdies. The fourth round had 73 with three birdies.

When will Max Homa tee off for the 2025 Masters Tournament?

Max Homa will start at noon, along with Justin Rose and J.J. Spaun, on the first tee. The first group to start on the same tee is Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire, and Ryo Hisatsune at 7:40 am. The second group is Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, and Nicolai Hojgaard, at 7:51 am.

Ad

The last group to start is Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, and Sam Burns at 1:45 pm. Here's a list of all the tee times and pairings for the first round of the Masters Tournament (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

7:40 A.M.- Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire, and Ryo Hisatsune

7:51 A.M.- Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, and Nicolai Hojgaard

8:02 A.M.- Mike Weir, Michael Kim, and Cameron Young

8:13 A.M.- Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, and Chris Kirk

Ad

8:24 A.M.- Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, and David Thompson

8:35 A.M.- Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, and Noah Kent

8:52 A.M.- Cam Smith, JT Poston, and Aaron Rai

9:03 A.M.- Fred Couples, Harris English, and Taylor Pendrith

9:14 A.M.- Corey Conners, Brian Harman, and Stephan Jaeger

9:25 A.M.- Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, and Byeong Hun An

9:36 A.M.- Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, and Nick Dunlap

Ad

9:47 A.M.- Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee, and Joaquin Niemann

9:58 A.M.- Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, and Keegan Bradley

10:15 A.M.- Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Jose Luis Ballester

10:26 A.M.- Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, and Tyrrell Hatton

10:37 A.M.- Tony Finau, Thomas Detry, and Maverick McNealy

10:48 A.M.- Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, and Austin Eckroat.

10:59 A.M.- Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, and Adam Schenk.

Ad

11:10 A.M.- Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, and Brian Campbell

11:21 A.M.- Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, and Evan Beck

11:38 A.M.- Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:49 A.M.- Charl Schwartze, Denny McCarthy, and Hiroshi Tai

12:00 P.M.- Max Homa, Justin Rose, and J.J. Spaun

12:11 P.M.- Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, and Justin Hastings

12:22 P.M.- Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, and Daniel Berger

Ad

12:33 P.M.- Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, and Matt Fitzpatrick

12:50 P.M.- Brooks Koepka, Russel Henley, and Sungjae Im

1:01 P.M.- Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, and Viktor Hovland

1:12 P.M.- Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, and Akshay Bhatia

1:23 P.M.- Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, and Shane Lowry

1:34 P.M.- Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, and Tommy Fleetwood

1:45 P.M.- Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, and Sam Burns

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More