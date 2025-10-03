Max Homa chooses his partner for middle seat plane ride

Max Homa, currently at the Sanderson Farms Championship, revealed which fellow golfers he’d choose to sit next to if stuck in a middle seat on a long flight. The six-time PGA Tour winner picked Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland.Neither Thomas nor Woodland are in the Sanderson Farms field this week, but all three last played together at the Procore Championship, where Homa and Woodland tied for 19th at 9 under, while Thomas finished 3 over par.On why he chose them, Homa said:“Probably JT and Gary, I think they'd fight the whole time and I could, I could just laugh in the middle.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter a rough start to 2025, missing six of his first eight cuts, Max Homa has found better form in the second half of the season, making four of his last five cuts and finishing T-19 at the Procore Championship.Earlier in July, ahead of the John Deere Classic, Max Homa spoke about his relationship with fellow players. On Justin Thomas, he said:“Justin Thomas has been like the greatest friend you could ever ask for through all of this. Collin Morikawa always helps too, but Justin and I talk all like all the time on his off weeks. He’ll check in on me, how it’s going...I have the utmost respect for him. I owe him a ton just given his time and the fact that he really cares.”While Thomas ended his three-year winless stretch this season by claiming the RBC Heritage, Max Homa is still seeking his next PGA Tour victory, with his last coming at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Thomas remains world No. 5, whereas Homa sits 120th in the OWGR.How is Max Homa playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship?After two rounds at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Max Homa sits tied for 35th at 5-under par. On Thursday, Homa opened with a 67 that included six birdies and one bogey on the par-4 2nd hole. Reflecting on his round, he said:&quot;Just standard good golf. Nothing felt crazy good. Nothing was below average. Just a really good round of golf. Hit enough fairways, hit enough good iron shots, made enough putts. Nothing to write home about but also just very good.&quot; (via Golfweek)His Friday round was steadier as he carded two birdies and two bogeys for an even-par 72.Here is his hole-by-hole scorecard from round 2:Front 9 (Out – Par 36)Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 2 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 3 (Par 5): 4 (birdie)Hole 4 (Par 3): 3 (par)Hole 5 (Par 5): 6 (bogey)Hole 6 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 7 (Par 3): 3 (par)Hole 8 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 9 (Par 4): 4 (par)Front 9 Total: 36 (E)Back 9 (In – Par 36)Hole 10 (Par 3): 4 (bogey)Hole 11 (Par 5): 4 (birdie)Hole 12 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 13 (Par 3): 3 (par)Hole 14 (Par 5): 5 (par)Hole 15 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 16 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 17 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 18 (Par 4): 4 (par)Back 9 Total: 36 (E)Round 2 Total: 72 (Even par)