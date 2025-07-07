Max Homa reacted to a fan who requested him money after the American lost at the 2025 John Deere Classic. The PGA Tour pro was in contention to win the event last week.

He played the final round of 69 on Sunday, July 6, and slipped down three spots on the leaderboard and settled in a tie for fifth place. Max Homa shared a screenshot of a fan who requested $1900 from him on Instagram with a hilarious reply.

"Gamble like a big boy Carl and take ur lumps like the rest of us," Homa wrote in the IG story.

Max Homa claps back at gambler requesting $1900 after John Deere Classic loss/@maxhoma

Homa started his campaign for the final round of the John Deere Classic on the first tee hole and made three back-to-back birdies on the second, third, and fourth holes. He struggled on the next hole and made bogey on the fifth and then on the ninth.

On the back nine, the American golfer carded two birdies and a bogey for a round of 2-under 69. With that, he settled for a total of 16-under, in a tie for fifth with Matt Kuchar, Kurt Kitayama, Jacob Bridgeman, Carson Young, and Lucas Glover. Brian Campbell won the event after defeating Emiliano Grillo in a playoff.

A look into Max Homa's performance in 2025

Homa started this season at the Sentry and had a decent outing. He played the four rounds of 69, 69, 67, and 68 to secure a T26 position, but then withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open after the opening round of 77.

He struggled with his game and made the cut in only nine tournaments out of 17 events he played this season. His best finish of the season was at the John Deere Classic, tied for fifth.

Here is the recap of Max Homa's 2025 season:

The Sentry; T26 (69, 69, 67, 68) – $163,333.33

Farmers Insurance Open; W/D (77) – $0

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am; T53 (71, 72, 70, 69) – $43,000.00

WM Phoenix Open; CUT (76, 69) – $0

The Genesis Invitational; CUT (76, 75) – $0

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard; CUT (81, 70) –$0

THE PLAYERS Championship; CUT (79, 71) –$0

Valero Texas Open; CUT (76, 71) –$0

Masters Tournament; T12 (74, 70, 69, 71) – $462,000.00

RBC Heritage; T70 (70, 70, 72, 69, 75) – $37,500.00

Truist Championship; T30 (66, 68, 70, 71) – $125,375.00

PGA Championship; T60 (73, 64, 76, 77) – $27,014.29

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday; T51 (68, 79, 75, 77) – $49,500.00

RBC Canadian Open; CUT (69, 69) – $0

Travelers Championship; T54 (68, 71, 71, 72) – $45,500.00

Rocket Classic; CUT (71, 70) – $0

John Deere Classic; T5 (63, 68, 68, 69) – $278,250.00

