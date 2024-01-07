Max Homa creates PGA history at The Sentry 2024 with a stunning record drive

Max Homa started his PGA Tour season incredibly well with an exceptional strike at The Sentry 2024. Although he is far from winning the championship this year, Homa still put himself in the history books.

The third round at the Kapalua Plantations Course was nothing short of interesting. Chris Kirk led the pack with Akshay Bhatia in the runner-up position. However, the day's biggest story was Homa's incredible 477-yard drive.

Max Homa was determined when attempting the par-4 seventh hole at the Kapalua Plantations Course. The American golfer hit a sturdy drive resulting in a distance of 477 yards. This is the longest recorded drive ever in the PGA Tour since 2003.

Homa bettered the 476-yard drive attempted by Davis Love III. Interestingly, Tiger Woods is the only golfer to have bested the 477-yard mark. The legendary golfer managed to hit a drive measuring 498 yards on the 18th hole at the Kapalua Plantations Course.

The weather was an important factor in Homa's exceptional 477-yard drive. The seventh hole at the Kapalua Plantations Course is located on a downhill and the ball was assisted by the tailwind upwards. Homa agreed to the same on X (formerly Twitter) with an interesting statement.

"For it being uphill into the wind with no roll I was pretty proud of this one."

Expand Tweet

The record-breaking drive helped Max Homa tie for 17th place at The Sentry 2024

Max Homa at The Sentry - Round Two (Image via Getty)

Max Homa's driving record was sub-par during the 2022-23 season and averaged just 305 yards off the tee. However, the 33-year-old still managed to win two professional tournaments, including the DP World Tour Nedbank Golf Challenge and the PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open.

Homa's performance in the third round of The Sentry 2024 was stunning as he mounted a comeback along with a record-breaking drive.

The six-time PGA Tour winner scored a five-under 68 that helped him get the T17 position with a total score of par under 15 following decent performances in previous rounds with scores of 67 and 69. With the final day of action remaining, Homa will hope to maintain momentum and get a better finish along with a record in the history books.