Max Homa dedicates special Instagram post for his wife and ‘cool’ son after missing the cut at US Open 2024

Max Homa has failed to make the cut at the US Open 2024. The third Major of the year, the US Open, is being held at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

After missing the cut, Max Homa dedicated a special Instagram post to his wife Lacey Croom and their son Cam Andrew. He captioned the post:

"Sucks missing the cut. Pinehurst may be my favorite course I’ve ever played. On the bright side my wife is still a rocket, my son is cool as hell, and I get another chance next week."

Trending

Max Homa married Lacey Croom in 2019 and welcomed their firstborn Cam Andrew in November 2022.

Homa had a decent first round at the US Open 2024. He scored two birdies and three bogeys to finish 1-over 71 on the first day and looked in a comfortable position to make the cut. However, a string of bogeys in the second round curtailed his move to the weekend. The American scored six bogeys and one birdie to finish 5-over 75 in the second round.

Max Homa missed the cutline by one stroke and finished with an aggregated score of 6-over 146 after 36 holes. In six starts at the US Open, Homa has made the cut only once in 2022. He finished at T47 in 2022.

Let's take a look at his performances over the years at the US Open:

2013: CUT

2020: CUT

2021: CUT

2022: T47

2023: CUT

2024: CUT

Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland, and Lucas Grover too failed to make the cut.

After 36 holes, World No. 6 Ludvig Aberg was on the top of the leaderboard with 5-under 135. Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas Detry and Patrick Cantlay are tied for the second position of the US Open 2024 leaderboard. Rory Mcllroy slipped to T5 after carding 72 in the second round. Defending champion Wyndham Clark is tied at T51 with an aggregate score of 4-over 144.

A look at Max Homa's performances in 2024

Max Homa has had a decent 2024 season so far. He has had three top-10 and eight top-25 finishes in 15 starts this year. His best performance of the year came at Augusta National where he finished tied at the third position. He has also finished at T8 twice at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Wells Fargo Championship.

Let's take a look at Max Homa's performances in the 2024 season:

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The Sentry: T14 (67-69-68-66, 270, -22) Farmers Insurance Open: T13 (70-70-71-69, 280, -8) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T66 (69-73-72, 214, -2) WM Phoenix Open: Missed Cut (73-69, 142, E) The Genesis Invitational: T16 (73-65-70-69, 277, -7) Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T8 (71-69-71-73, 284, -4) THE PLAYERS Championship: T64 (68-75-74-71, 288, E) Valero Texas Open: T25 (68-74-72-70, 284, -4) Masters Tournament: T3 (67-71-73-73, 284, -4) RBC Heritage: T55 (71-70-66-75, 282, -2) Wells Fargo Championship: T8 (69-70-72-69, 280, -4) PGA Championship: T35 (68-70-69-69, 276, -8) Charles Schwab Challenge: Missed Cut (78-69, 147, +7) the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: T22 (71-73-72-76, 292, +4) U.S. Open: Missed Cut (71-75, 146, +6)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback