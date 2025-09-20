Max Homa enjoys wholesome family time amid PGA Tour break

Max Homa is utilizing his offseason to spend some quality time with his loved ones. This week, he gave his fans and fellow golf enthusiasts a peek into his time with his family.

The PGA Tour sensation resposted his wife Lacey's Instagram Stories. He first shared a video of himself riding a kid's train with his firstborn son, Cam, who was born in 2022.

Homa also reposted a wholesome pcture sitting on a wooden bench posing for a photograph with Cam and his mother, Bonnie. Here's a look at the 34-year-old's heartwarming moments with his dear family (via Instagram @maxhoma):

Max Homa spends his offseason with his family (Image via Instagram @maxhoma)

Max Homa has stated many times that he enjoys spending time with his family when away from the golf course. This week marks the professional golfer's first offseason break after he and his wife Lacey welcomed their newborn son Austin on August 4 this year.

Max Homa says 2025 PGA Tour season has been "boring"

While at the 2025 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illionis, Max Homa took time to address the media. When asked about what his mindset heading into the final round of the tournament on Sunday eager to win is, he made a bold statement about his season on the PGA Tour this year.

Stating that he feels the most prepared to win a tournament when he has fun, he also said that the 2025 PGA Tour season was very boring for him. Here's a look at what the Jupiter Links GC star had to say (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, just fun. Golf is just been very boring for me this year. I haven't had a whole lot of stress, and you want to be stressed out. So I look forward to the butterflies in the morning; I look forward to the first tee shot. It's just nice to get to feel that again. It's been a while."

Following the conclusion of the season, the World No. 116 golfer played 21 tournaments on the PGA Tour this year. He withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open earlier in the year and missed the cut on 8 occassions. The father of two recorded three finishes in the top 25 including one finish inside the top 10.

Homa's best finish of the year was at the 2025 John Deere Classice, where he tied for 5th place with scores of 63, 68, 68, and 69, totalling to 16 under par. He earned 90 FedEx Cup points for his performance along with a massive pay check worth a whopping $278,250.

His worst finish apart from missed cuts was at the 2025 RBC Heritage. The world-class golfer claimed the 70th position after posting rounds of 70, 72, 69, and 75 to total 2 over par for the week.

