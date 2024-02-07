Max Homa feels this LIV Golf Star is the 'most underrated golfer' in 2024

Max Homa recently opined that Tyrrell Hatton was the most underrated golfer going into 2024.

The world number eight golfer is pretty underrated himself, but he believes that Hatton is someone not nearly enough people are talking about.

CBS Sports reporter Kyle Porter took to X to ask his audience who they thought the most underrated golfer in the world was, writing:

"Question I've been thinking about the last few days: Who is the most underrated golfer in the world right now?"

Homa responded decisively, naming Tyrrell Hatton:

"The answer is Tyrrell Hatton"

Expand Tweet

The LIV Golf star has six DP World Tour titles under his belt, and that includes an impressive four Rolex Series wins. He also has one PGA Tour title, which was earned at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Hatton also showed up and showed out for the European Ryder Cup squad, going unbeaten and earning 3.5 of a possible four points at the tournament for the winning side. He was in top form before he went over to LIV, and Homa believes the golfer is extremely underrated going into the new year.

Why Max Homa might believe Tyrrell Hatton is underrated

It may seem surprising for Max Homa to pick an LIV player as the most underrated, given the divide between the two tours and the state of the sport at large right now. However, a few factors make this a relatively unsurprising answer.

Tyrrell Hatton is Max Homa's most underrated player

First, Tyrrell Hatton only just left the PGA Tour. The LIV season began with an event in Mayakoba last weekend, and Hatton joined Jon Rahm's team the week before that. Two weeks ago, he was a PGA member.

Secondly, the divide and the disdain between the two tours is decreasing. Even golfers like Rory McIlroy have said that LIV players should be able to come back if they want and has accepted the rebel tour. It's no surprise then that some talk positively of those who defected.

Thirdly, Hatton is undeniably underrated. He won't get any higher unless he plays at the majors and does extremely well, but he was the world's 15th-ranked golfer before defecting. He's not often considered among the best of the best, so his ranking proves that he's a little underrated.

Those OWGR points are a hotly contested subject and with the merger and the constant effort for LIV events to count, there may be a future where Hatton can continue to rise. He had seen an increase in recent weeks, so he was trending positively.

Nevertheless, points or not and with or without a specific number attached to his name, Tyrrell Hatton is one of the more underrated golfers. Furthermore, it's a positive sign for the public opinion of LIV that a PGA Tour star, one who turned down the tour, is speaking so fondly of one of the rebel tour's golfers.

Max Homa had plenty of golfers to choose from, including Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg among others, but he believes firmly that Hatton is one golfer everyone needs to pay a little more attention to.