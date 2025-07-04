Max Homa gets candid about teeing up with $40M-worth golfer at John Deere Classic

Max Homa was paired for the first two rounds of the 2025 John Deere Classic with fellow PGA Tour pro Rickie Fowler. The American golfer kickstarted his outing at this week’s event with an opening round of 63.

In the post-round press conference of the John Deere Classic on Thursday, July 3, Homa opened up about playing in the group with Fowler. He talked about their bonding while expressing his experience of the opening round of the event. He said, via ASPA Sports:

"I would think so. I'm super lucky to have a group like that. Two of my closest buddies out here. I've known Rick and Jake forever. So three SoCal guys in the same group and everybody started making a lot birdies, so that was fun."

Max Homa played a solid round of 8-under on Thursday at the John Deere Classic and tied for second place with Austin Eckroat. Meanwhile, Rickie Fowler, who has a net worth of $40 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), played a round of 65. He started the game on the 10th hole and made two back-to-back birdies, which were followed by a double bogey on the 12th, and he settled for an even-par score.

Things slipped out as he again made a bogey on the 14th, but Fowler managed to make a birdie on the 17th for an even-par round on the front nine. On the back nine, he added an eagle on the second hole and then four birdies for a round of 6-under, just three strokes behind the leader, Doug Ghim.

Max Homa reflects on his "good" start at the 2025 John Deere Classic

Max Homa at the 2025 PGA: John Deere Classic - First Round - Source: Imagn

Max Homa kickstarted his campaign on the 10th at the John Deere Classic and made four back-to-back birdies from the 11th to the 14th holes. He added another birdie on the 18th for a 5-under round on the front nine.

On the back nine, Homa made four more birdies and a bogey on the 9th for a total of 8-under, finishing one stroke behind the opening round leader. In the post-round press conference, he talked about his solid start. He said, via ASPA Sports:

"I just did everything really solid. I made a ton of putts. Kept the driver in good spots. Got to take advantage of my iron play, my wedge play. So just always for me this season started from the tee, and it was plenty good enough today.

"The rest of my game I think got show how it's felt the last few months without any good results. Always feels good to get off to a good start when you're struggling, that's for sure," he added.

In his last outing at the Rocket Classic, Max Homa had a tough time on the greens and missed the cut after playing two rounds of 71 and 70. He has been having a tough season in 2025 and missed seven cuts out of the 16 tournaments he played. His best was recorded at the Masters, where he finished in T12.

