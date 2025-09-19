Max Homa gives a wild superlative for Rory McIlroy

Max Homa has opened up about Rory McIlroy's singing skills ahead of the Ryder Cup. Following last week's Procore Championship, players are having a good time away from the field.On Thursday, the PGA Tour shared a video in which the golfers were asked &quot;PGA Tour Superlatives.&quot; Homa picked McIlroy when asked about who was most likely to win The Voice.&quot;I heard him singing a song and that's not bad,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video showed a clip of Rory McIlroy singing with Shane Lowry. While the Northern Irish golfer is gearing up for his upcoming season, Max Homa is having some time away from the greens.Homa last competed at the Procore Championship and settled in T19. Rory McIlroy also played last week, but on the DP World Tour at the BMW PGA Championship.Rory McIlroy opens up about his practice for the Ryder CupAs the Ryder Cup is just around the corner, practice has been in full swing. Rory McIlroy is looking forward to his game.In the post-round press conference of the BMW PGA Championship, the current World No. 2 was asked about his preparation for the biennial tournament. In response, he said, via ASAP Sports:&quot;I think we definitely are getting into Ryder Cup mode. We had a really good team dinner on Tuesday night with the caddies, and the wives and the partners were there, as well. We're getting ready to go on this practise trip tonight to New York.&quot;Yeah, it's sort of -- there's been a lot of talk and a lot of chat and a lot of thinking about the Ryder Cup. But you still want to play well this week. I saw glimpse of that. There was a lot of birdies and eagles and just a few too many bogeys and double-bogeys to have a chance to win but overall, happy with the week and obviously very excited for what's to come in a couple weeks' time,&quot; he added.The European team, consisting of Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, Rasmus Højgaard, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Jon Rahm, along with McIlroy, is looking forward to defending their title. However, this year’s event will take place on US soil, and it would be interesting to see if they could win it for the second time in a row.Rory McIlroy is having a good season on the PGA Tour in 2025. He won the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Players Championship, and the Masters, and was the runner-up at the Genesis Scottish Open.On the DP World Tour, McIlroy won the Amgen Irish Open ahead of the Ryder Cup and last week tied for 20th at the BMW PGA Championship.