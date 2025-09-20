  • home icon
  Max Homa gushes over his wife in latest post: 'Wifey aura farming"

Max Homa gushes over his wife in latest post: ‘Wifey aura farming"

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 20, 2025 03:33 GMT
Wyndham Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Max Homa (Image Source: Getty)

Max Homa is enjoying downtime with his wife, Lacey, while away from the greens. Following his last outing at the Procore Championship, the American golfer took a break to spend time with his family. On Friday, his wife shared a few pictures of their outing on her Instagram account.

Homa reshared it on his stories. In one of the snaps, Lacey shared a selfie of herself holding the couple's newborn in a baby carrier. The PGA Tour pro reshared it with a heartfelt caption for his wife:

"Wifey aura farming at the pumpkin patch," he wrote.
Max Homa gushes over his wife in latest post/@maxhoma
Max Homa gushes over his wife in latest post/@maxhoma

After the conclusion of the regular PGA Tour season at the Wyndham Championship, Max Homa welcomed his second child with his wife, Lacey. The couple was blessed with a baby boy named Austin Homa.

Homa welcomed his son on August 4. The PGA Tour pro shared the news on Instagram with a few pictures of the newborn along with a heartfelt caption for him.

"Austin Homa! 8/4/25. My wife is a rockstar and Austin is very unsure of Cam (rightfully so). Our hearts are so full," he wrote.

The post included an adorable picture of Cam Homa, Max's elder son, holding the newborn in his lap. He also shared a video of his wife getting out of the hospital with the baby.

Lacey Homa and Max have been together for over a decade now. They got married in November 2019 after dating for six years, and in October 2022, they were blessed with their first son, Cam.

Max Homa collaborates with Grant Horvat for a YouTube video

Max Homa collaborated with YouTuber Grant Horvat for a golf game. On Thursday, the American golf influencer shared a short video of Homa's shot on his Instagram account and, in the caption, shared the good news along with praising the American golfer for his impressive game.

"Next vid @maxhoma. His game was unreal," Horvat wrote.
Max Homa collaborates with Grant Horvat for a YouTube video/@granthorvat
Max Homa collaborates with Grant Horvat for a YouTube video/@granthorvat

Max Homa, however, had a tough time on the greens this season on the PGA Tour. He started the campaign with a T26 finish at the Sentry, where he carded four rounds of 69, 69, 67, and 68. He played in 21 tournaments and missed the cut in 12.

Homa had a tough time on the greens at the start of the season. He finished in a tie for 53rd place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and then missed five consecutive cuts at the WM Phoenix Open, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, and Valero Texas Open.

Some of his impressive finishes from this season include T5 at the John Deere Classic, T12 at the Masters, and T19 at the Procore Championship.

