Max Homa was impressed by Colin Morikawa “conquering his University of California classroom while kicking a** on the golf course"

Max Homa was full of praise for Collin Morikawa's time management skills during the latter's university days.

Homa and Morikawa's friendship has blossomed over the past few years, and both recently played together at the 2023 Zurich Classic in New Orleans. Both are alumni of the University Of California. While Homa graduated in 2013, Morikawa was there until 2019.

In his recent column for Golf Digest, the 32-year-old golfer wrote that his university days were tough. He was impressed by how Morikawa managed both academics and golf during his time at the University.

"How someone like Collin Morikawa can conquer the classroom while kicking a** on the golf course is beyond impressive. Me? I got by."

"The best thing college taught me is time management and independence. If you haven’t grasped those tenets in golf, you’re not going to be out here very long."

The pair played together in the 2022 Presidents Cup, and if all goes well, both can be seen together again at the Ryder Cup in a couple of months.

Homa first met Morikawa at the 2016 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open, a Korn Ferry Tour event. As per Morikawa, the meeting wasn't great at all. He said, as per the PGA Tour:

"This is, I think, the first time I had ever met Max, and he did not care about me at all. I was just some fat little kid walking around out of college, just like on a sponsor's invite, because I had won the (Trans-Mississippi Amateur) the year before.

"It's weird, everyone thinks Max is this outgoing guy. When I met him seven years ago, he was pretty shy. He was in his bubble. I was not in his friend group yet, especially back then."

Now, both are great friends, despite the age gap. During the Zurich Classic, they had the jerseys named 'Team Homakawa'.

When will Max Homa resume playing at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday?

Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler during the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, Day Three

Max Homa carded a 3-under 67 in the third round of the Genesis Scottish Open and is unmoved at T10 after 54 holes. He aggregated a 9-under after three rounds and trails four strokes behind the topper, Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy fired a 3-under 67 on Friday, July 15, to hold the 54-hole lead at the Renaissance Club. Tom Kim also fired 67 to sit in second place. Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman are at 11-under after three rounds.

Fleetwood jumped 26 places after shooting 63 on Day 3. Eric Cole also made a leap of 24 spots after shooting 64. He is tied for fifth, along with JT Poston, Shane Lowry, and Scottie Scheffler.

For the final round of the Scottish Open, Max Homa is paired with Harry Hall and Tom Hoge. The trio will tee off from Hole 1 on Sunday at 3:24 a.m. EST. Hall and Hoge are also placed in T10 after three rounds.