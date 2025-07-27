Max Homa jokes his son will be jealous after posing with iconic Disney character

Max Homa shared a lighthearted moment with his fans on his Instagram platform this week. The golfer shared an image that he claims would make his son very jealous.

The 34 year old posted an image of himself posing for a photo alongside someone dressed as one of Toy Story's most beloved characters. The photo appears to be taken on a sunny day outdoors with Homa, who is dressed in his golf clothes, pointing and smiling at the "Woody" lookalike.

Woody is a cowboy toy in the Toy Story franchise. The Disney and Pixar character which is voiced by Tom Hanks is beloved among kids and adults.

The PGA Tour star stated that his two year old son Cam Andrew would be envious of his dad. While channelling his inner dad humor, Homa captioned the post (via Instagram @maxhoma):

"My son's gunna be so jealous."

Here's a look at Max Homa's latest Instagram post (via Instagram @maxhoma):

Max Homa poses with his son's favorite movie character (Image via Instagram @maxhoma)

Max Homa and his wife Lacey welcomed their son Cam Andrew in 2022. His post on Instagram sparked many conversations, his fans and dads alike humorously reacting to it. The photo has been taken in Blaine as Homa is playing at the 2025 3M Open this week at the iconic TPC Twin Cities.

How is Max Homa doing at the 2025 3M Open?

Max Homa is a part of the world class field at the 2025 3M Open. He had a great start to the tournament by carding in a bogey free 5-under par 66 round on Thursday to set the tone for the rest of the week.

The second round saw the American golfer card in five birdies and two bogeys to total 3 under par 68. He made the cut at the 2025 3M Open by a three stroke margin.

The PGA Tour star begun the penultimate round of the tournament with five consecutive pars. Having made a birdie on the par-4 7th hole, he dropped down the leaderboard after posting bogeys on the par-4 7th and par-4 9th holes.

Having totalled 1 over par 36 for the front nine on Saturday, he needed to fight on the back nine to climb back up the leaderboard. He did so indeed with three birdies on the 12th, 15th, and 16th holes.

Max Homa recorded a 2 under par 69 score on Sunday to fall down the leaderboard by six spots. Heading into the final round, he is tied for 30th place with a 54 hole score of 10 under par. The father of one shares the position with eleven other golfers including Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler, and Gary Woodland.

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More