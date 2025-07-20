Max Homa jokingly labels Tiger Woods-led TGL team as the “best bad team in sports history”

Max Homa shared a hilarious post about Tiger Woods' led TGL team on social media. The American golfer played for Jupiter Golf Links alongside Woods, Tom Kim, and Kevin Kisner. However, his team had a terrible time in the first season of the tech-infused TGL series, and they struggled to qualify for the playoffs.On Saturday, golf influencer Esteban Sarasti shared a selfie on his Instagram account, wearing the Jupiter Links Golf Club’s jersey. In the caption, he tagged Homa and the team.&quot;Repping my boy @maxhoma and @jupiterlinks today,&quot; Sarasti wrote.Max Homa reshared it on his Instagram account, taking a hilarious jibe at the team.&quot;The best bad team in sports history thx for the support u are a trooper,&quot; Homa wrote.Max Homa jokingly labels the Tiger Woods-led TGL team as the “best bad team in sports history”/@maxhomaJupiter Links Golf Club started their TGL season with a game against Atlanta Drive GC, but they struggled with it and lost the matchup. They won their only game of the season against Boston Common on January 27.It was the only series Tiger Woods played this year. He had not competed in an official PGA Tour event since his last outing at the 2024 Open Championship. This week, players are competing at the final Major of the year, but Woods skipped the Major. Max Homa, on the other hand, is playing this week at the Barracuda Championship.Max Homa surges up the leaderboard with an impressive third round at the Barracuda ChampionshipAfter his third-round outing at the Barracuda Championship 2025, Max Homa jumped 27 spots on the leaderboard and settled in the T16 position. The tournament is heading for its conclusion, with the final scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 20. Homa struggled with his game in the first two rounds but bounced back on Saturday.Ahead of the event's start, he shared his excitement about competing by posting on his Instagram account. He wrote:&quot;The altitude is high and the vibes are higher. Let’s get it @barracudachampionship #golf #pvo&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter three rounds, Ryan Gerard and Rico Hoey are tied for the lead, followed by Erik Van Rooyen, settled in solo third place. Meanwhile, this season on the PGA Tour, Max Homa struggled with his game. He started the outing with a T26 finish at the Sentry but then withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open.In the mid-season, he missed five back-to-back cuts from the WM Phoenix Open to the Valero Texas Open but then bounced back with a T12 finish at the Masters. He was impressive in his last outing at the John Deere Classic and was in contention for the title. But he played the final round of 69 and settled in a tie for fifth place.