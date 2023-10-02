Max Homa leads the way for most points scored for Team USA as Rickie Fowler disappoints

Max Homa was on another level at the Ryder Cup. The American golfer took his game to new heights over the weekend, being far and away the best golfer for the Americans. He ended up playing all five sessions and came through most of the time.

He was the point-leader for Zach Johnson's squad, coming away with an impressive 3.5 points against a very talented European side. Unfortunately for Team USA, everyone else was pretty bad.

That is especially true of Rickie Fowler. Throughout the entire weekend, he didn't even gain a single point for his team. Here's how everyone did:

Max Homa- 3.5

Patrick Cantlay- 2

Brian Harman- 2

Wyndham Clark- 1.5

Justin Thomas- 1.5

Brooks Koepka- 1.5

Sam Burns- 1

Collin Morikawa- 1

Scottie Scheffler- 1

Xander Schauffele- 1

Rickie Fowler- 0

Fowler was awful. He was less advantageous than either Brooks Koepka or Scottie Scheffler, both of whom had to be relegated to the bench at one point due to poor play.

Fowler was a bit of an outside choice for the Ryder Cup in the first place. Zach Johnson selected him, but he was never assured of a spot. The pick was a surprise to some.

The Americans were roundly defeated by Luke Donald's crew. Most of them, with the exception of Homa, played very poorly. It's not one golfer's fault that they lost, but Fowler did not help them at all when he played.

It was Homa's debut at the tournament. He had never played in this environment before, yet he outdid every single one of his counterparts.

Max Homa took a big risk and it paid off

Max Homa came to a key situation late in the Ryder Cup. He landed an atrocious lie and needed to par the hole to keep the Americans alive momentarily. While it didn't lead to a victory, his decision and play was nothing short of incredible.

Max Homa starred

He took the penalty and ended up needing a putt for par to keep them alive. He calmly nailed it after the penalty, with his shot keeping his team afloat momentarily. It wasn't an easy decision, but it's one he credits his caddie for via Golf Monthly:

"Oh, it wasn't me, it was all Joe. Joe Greiner is the brains. I just swing it. I don't know how it didn't get into the bunker. It was an awful break and I was frustrated. My head was spinning. He said: 'we're going to take an unplayable here, chip it down to ten feet and you're going to make it'."

It didn't matter, but it showcased his excellent outing. It also proved he's a talent to be reckoned with, but he was just glad to be there:

"I'm very thankful to be here. It has been a wild week. I told the boys who have played on this before - since I have not - I said: 'please don't take this for granted because this is the most fun I've just ever had on a golf course.'I just had so much fun with my team. I love these boys so much. So you just want to do your best and give the team the best chance they've got."

Homa could be a mainstay for Team USA at the next Ryder Cups.