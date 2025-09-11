Max Homa left impressed with the work of his ‘social team’ ahead of the 2025 Procore Championship 

Max Homa was impressed with his social media team's work ahead of the 2025 Procore Championship. After his tough 2025 season, the American golfer is gearing up for this week's fall season event.Homa will tee off for the PGA Tour event on Thursday, September 11, and ahead of that, his social media team has edited a video of his practice session. Max Homa shared the clip on his Instagram account on Wednesday, accompanied by a caption praising his team. He wrote:&quot;Social team went crazy this week #golf #pvo&quot;The clip starts with an overall text that says:&quot;What I'd like to do is share with you some facts about your outie.&quot;&quot;Your outie never arrived too early for the pregame, your outie's club twirl can power a full day of Masters coverage without commercials. Your outie thrives on positive vibes.&quot;It later showed Homa's shots. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMax Homa is returning to the greens after his last outing in July at the Wyndham Championship. He had a tough time on the greens at the event and missed the cut after two rounds of 66 and 75. He failed to qualify for last month's FedEx playoffs but is finally making a return on the greens with fall season tournaments.The Procore Championship features a stellar field, as ten of the 12 US Ryder Cup team players are playing this week. This includes the world no. 1, Scottie Scheffler, along with Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas.Max Homa gets candid about his game in an Instagram postOn August 27, Max Homa shared a series of collages on his Instagram account, and in the caption, he discussed his performance this season. He shared split-screen snaps of himself in April and recent weeks, followed by a video of his shot. He wrote:&quot;April —&gt; Today. Complete 💩 year and a half but super stoked with how far it’s come along thanks to a lot of hard work from some awesome people. Can’t do anything about the bad golf this season but very determined to make sure that my best golf is in front of me #golf #pvo. PS either I got taller or my pants shrunk a little. I’m hoping the former&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHoma had a decent start to his game at the season-opening The Sentry tournament. He was tied for 26th place but then withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open. His struggle started at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he carded 71, 72, 70, and 69 and settled in a tie for 53rd place. The 34-year-old then missed the cut in five back-to-back tournaments but bounced back with a T12 finish at The Masters. His most notable finish was at the John Deere Classic, where he was tied for fifth place.