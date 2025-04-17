Max Homa makes an adorable birthday wish for wife Lacey

Max Homa made an adorable birthday wish for his wife, Lace, on his social media handle. Homa, who often makes posts about his tournament-related ventures, also shares posts related to his family. Recently, he wished Lace on her birthday via an Instagram story.

In the IG story, Homa shared a photo from the Masters Tournament with his wife and their son. In the picture, the golfer wore a green T-shirt along with white pants, while his wife and son wore caddie dresses. Homa captioned the post:

“Happy birthday to the best mom and wife @lacehoma.”

Max Homa and his wife, Lace (via Max Homa's Instagram story/@max.homa)

Max Homa last played at the Masters Tournament, finishing at T12 with 4 under. He shot 74 in the first round of the competition with three birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. In the next round, he fired 70 with one birdie on the front nine and two on the back nine.

In the third round, Homa had four birdies along with an eagle on the 13th hole to land at 69. He carded four birdies in the fourth round to finish at 71. Before the Masters Tournament, Homa played at the Valero Texas Open, the PLAYERS Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard, the Genesis Invitational, and the WM Phoenix Open to miss the cut line in all these events.

Apart from the Masters Tournament, Homa’s second-best finish came at the Sentry Tournament with a T26 with a score of 19 under. He also played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to finish at T53 with a score of 6 under 282.

Exploring the love story of Max Homa and Lace Homa

Max Homa and Lace met online, and they started dating in 2013. Finally, after six years of togetherness, the couple got hitched in 2019. Following that, Homa created his Instagram profile in 2020 and shared the first photo with his wife in their wedding outfits, captioning it:

“First IG post is of my beautiful new wife because 1) I love her and she always comes first, and 2) I’ve enjoyed being married and don’t wanna sleep on the couch tonight.”

In 2022, they welcomed their first child, Cam, and currently, the couple is expecting their second child. The delivery of Cam wasn't easy for Lacey, and Homa wrote on Instagram, describing the journey.

“Full transparency, Lacey had some complications and had to have multiple surgeries. She spent quite a bit of time in the ICU. Fortunately, she was released to the postpartum room earlier today and finally got to be with me and reunited with Cam. We are so happy and on the long road to recovery. Thank u to everyone who has reached out to help. It means the world to us. We are already so in love with him,” he wrote.

The couple will complete six years of married life by 2025.

