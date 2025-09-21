  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Max Homa
  • Max Homa makes hilarious ideal ‘best piece’ of advice to play better golf

Max Homa makes hilarious ideal ‘best piece’ of advice to play better golf

By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Sep 21, 2025 11:42 GMT
PGA: Wyndham Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn
Max Homa - Source: Imagn library

Max Homa shared a hilarious piece of advice he received to play better golf. He didn't play any events this week, and in the meantime, the PGA Tour shared an interview clip of Homa, in which he elaborated on the best golf advice of his life.

Ad

The post was shared on September 21, and in the clip, Homa described the advice from his coach in Junior High School. He said:

“In Junior high school, my coach at that time said… ‘what's easier to shoot 4 under like a four birdies or seven birdies.’ I said four birdies and he said stop, stop making so many bogeys.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On the PGA Tour, Homa had only one top 10 finish in the 2025 season, and it came at the John Deere Classic with a T5 after scoring 16-under. Apart from this, he had a few top 20 finishes, and those came at the Masters Tournament with a T12 and a T19 at the Procore Championship.

Max Homa also played at the PLAYERS Championship and missed the cut line after scoring 79 and 71 over the two rounds. He even participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard and missed the cut.

Ad

Will Max Homa play at the Ryder Cup?

No, Max Homa will not play at the Ryder Cup. The golfer didn't get selected for Keegan Bradley's US team as an automatic qualifier or as one of the captain's picks. However, during the Procore Championship, the golfer shared with Golf.com that he always found the Ryder Cup cool.

The American added more about the team event and explained how qualifying for the Ryder Cup was hard. He said:

Ad
“I think anytime you wear the red, white and blue, just the honor of it is as high as it gets…I think in a grander scheme it’s really a massive accomplishment, so I think you just can take pride in it. It’s like winning a golf tournament, qualifying for that team or winning a lot maybe in your mind. If you’ve ever played on [a Ryder Cup team], it’s the most fun, coolest thing you’ll ever do. To qualify for it is so hard and then such an accomplishment that I think that’s why it means so much to everybody.”

Max Homa last played at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, where the US side lost the trophy to Europe, 16.5-11.5. This year, the US side has Bradley as the captain. The golfers on the US side are Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Cameron Young as captain's picks. The automatic qualifiers on the American side are Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, and Harris English.

About the author
Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications