Max Homa makes hilarious ideal ‘best piece’ of advice to play better golf

Max Homa shared a hilarious piece of advice he received to play better golf. He didn't play any events this week, and in the meantime, the PGA Tour shared an interview clip of Homa, in which he elaborated on the best golf advice of his life.The post was shared on September 21, and in the clip, Homa described the advice from his coach in Junior High School. He said:“In Junior high school, my coach at that time said… ‘what's easier to shoot 4 under like a four birdies or seven birdies.’ I said four birdies and he said stop, stop making so many bogeys.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the PGA Tour, Homa had only one top 10 finish in the 2025 season, and it came at the John Deere Classic with a T5 after scoring 16-under. Apart from this, he had a few top 20 finishes, and those came at the Masters Tournament with a T12 and a T19 at the Procore Championship.Max Homa also played at the PLAYERS Championship and missed the cut line after scoring 79 and 71 over the two rounds. He even participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard and missed the cut.Will Max Homa play at the Ryder Cup?No, Max Homa will not play at the Ryder Cup. The golfer didn't get selected for Keegan Bradley's US team as an automatic qualifier or as one of the captain's picks. However, during the Procore Championship, the golfer shared with Golf.com that he always found the Ryder Cup cool.The American added more about the team event and explained how qualifying for the Ryder Cup was hard. He said:“I think anytime you wear the red, white and blue, just the honor of it is as high as it gets…I think in a grander scheme it’s really a massive accomplishment, so I think you just can take pride in it. It’s like winning a golf tournament, qualifying for that team or winning a lot maybe in your mind. If you’ve ever played on [a Ryder Cup team], it’s the most fun, coolest thing you’ll ever do. To qualify for it is so hard and then such an accomplishment that I think that’s why it means so much to everybody.”Max Homa last played at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, where the US side lost the trophy to Europe, 16.5-11.5. This year, the US side has Bradley as the captain. The golfers on the US side are Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Cameron Young as captain's picks. The automatic qualifiers on the American side are Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, and Harris English.