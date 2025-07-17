Max Homa and Min Woo Lee reply to Collin Morikawa’s message to $39.9B entertainment giant

Collin Morikawa is preparing for this week's Major, The Open Championship. However, ahead of that, he caught the people's attention away from the greens.

The American golfer shared a hilarious reel on his Instagram account on Wednesday of him auditioning for Happy Gilmore 2, which will premiere on entertainment giant Netflix, which has a revenue of $39.9 billion (via Forbes), on July 25. The PGA Tour pro auditioned for the role of himself and shared the post with a caption:

"If anyone can play @collin_morikawa in Happy Gilmore 2, it’s me, @collin_morikawa. Right, @netflix?? @justinthomas34 @keeganbradley1 @rickiefowler @jordanspieth @usbank #usbankpartner"

Fans in the comments section reacted to his acting skills. Min Woo Lee also commented on the post. He wrote:

"Fastest you’ve ever swung it"

"What a natural," Max Homa wrote.

Happy Gilmore 2 stars Adam Sandler in the titular character along with professional golfers, including Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau, John Daly, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler.

Here is the cast of Happy Gilmore 2:

Adam Sandler

Christopher McDonald

Julie Bowen

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio

Travis Kelce

Conor Sherry

Ethan Cutkosky

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Philip Fine Schneider

Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Will Zalatoris

Ben Stiller

Blake Clark

Paige Spiranac

Sunny Sandler

Sadie Sandler

John Daly

Jackie Sandler

Eric André

Margaret Qualley

Martin Herlihy

Tim Herlihy

Nelly Korda

Nancy Lopez

Verne Lundquist

Jack Giarraputo

Kevin Nealon

Benny Safdie

John Farley

Kym Whitley

Lavell Crawford

Ken Jennings

Cam'ron

Eminem

Post Malone

Marcello Hernandez

Dan Patrick

Oliver Hudson

Reggie Bush

Kelsey Plum

Becky Lynch

Nikki Garcia

Jack Nicklaus

Collin Morikawa shares what he does in his spare time

In an exclusive interview with GQ, Collin Morikawa opened up about his personal and professional life. He talked about what he does in his spare time away from the greens. He said:

"Me and my wife [Katherine] have our dog, Koa. He's a tiny little golden doodle. We travel with him, honestly, probably 80% of the time, which is awesome, and he is essentially our life. It’s all about being outdoors so we go on walks and if my wife wants to run, I might end up hopping on the bike."

Meanwhile, on the greens, this season Collin Morikawa has played in 15 tournaments and recorded some decent finishes. He started the season at The Sentry and finished in solo second place.

He was the runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, while his other decent finishes of this season are T10 at The Players Championship, T8 at Rocket Classic, and T17 at Truist Championship.

However, in his last outing at the Genesis Scottish Open, he struggled with his game and missed the cut after two rounds of 68 and 76.

