Max Homa parts ways with his long-time caddie ahead of the Masters 2025

Max Homa has parted ways with his childhood friend and long-time caddie Joe Greiner ahead of the Masters 2025. The Valero Texas Open is the first event he is playing without Greiner on the bag since 2019.

Ad

Homa is in TPC San Antonio this week for the Valero Texas Open 2025. He carded a 4-over 76 in the opening round, but his usual bagman and childhood buddy Joe Greiner was not alongside him. Instead, he had veteran caddie Bill Harke on his bag.

In his official statement, Homa confirmed the news of his split with Greiner.

"Joe and I made memories for a lifetime and can’t be more thankful for all the hard work," he said as per the PGA Tour. "We have parted ways and it will be sad to see him go. I’ll always be grateful to have walked the fairways with one of my best friends."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Max Homa has won six titles on the PGA Tour so far, and Greiner was part of all of them. Besides, he also accompanied him in the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup.

The 34-year-old golfer has been struggling with his form for quite a while now. Last season, he secured a third-place finish at the Masters, but that was the only shining part of the year. Since the Open Championship 2024, he has struggled to make it to the weekend in any event that had a cut. This season, he has already missed four cuts in seven starts.

Ad

With Harke on the bag, Homa will hope that the new partnership yields better results for him.

When will Max Homa tee off at the Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 2?

Max Homa is paired with Corey Conners and Gary Woodland for the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2025. The trio will tee off on Friday, April 4, at 9:15 a.m. ET from the tenth tee. Homa will need a huge turnaround on Friday, as he sits well outside the projected cut line.

Ad

The second round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 will begin at 8:20 a.m. ET, with Trey Mullinax, Patrick Fishburn, and Chandler Phillips teeing off from the first hole. Simultaneously, Daniel Berger, Ben Martin, and Rico Hoey will begin their round from the tenth tee.

After the first day at TPC San Antonio, Sam Ryder claimed a one-shot lead with a 9-under 63. Keith Mitchell once again started strong with an 8-under 64, while former Open Champion Brian Harman carded a 7-under 65.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback