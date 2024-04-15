Max Homa plans surprise birthday for wife Lacey Homa after third place finish at the 2024 Masters

Max Homa had a busy past week, as not only was he playing the first Major of the year, but he was in title contention from the first round. However, he did not forget to set aside time to celebrate the birthday of his wife Lacey.

Max Homa's wife Lacey's birthday is on Tuesday, April 16. However, they will not be able to be together on that date, because Max is heading to Hilton Head, home of the RBC Heritage which will be played next week and Lacey cannot accompany him.

Expand Tweet

For this reason, Max Homa planned and held a surprise birthday party for his wife after finishing his final round at the Masters 2024. The celebration included baking her cinnamon rolls and having other attentions with her.

Max and Lacey Homa got married in 2019. The couple has one son, named Cam. Lacey Homa is a regular presence at the tournaments in which her husband participates and has been present at most of his victories.

A glimpse of Max Homa's performance at the Masters Tournament 2024

Max Homa surpassed by far his previous best performance in the Masters Tournament, finishing T3 with a score of 4 under. Homa was in contention from the start and even shared first place more than once.

Homa started strong at Augusta National, posting a first round of 5 under, with seven birdies and two bogeys. On Friday, he carded two birdies and a bogey to go 6 under and tie for the lead with Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau.

During the moving day, Homa parred 17 of 18 holes (he bogeyed the 12th) to place third. The fourth and decisive round saw him make three birdies and a bogey in the first 10 holes to momentarily tie for first place with Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg, but then he found a double bogey on the 12th that ended his aspirations.

His 3rd-place tie at the Masters 2024 is his best performance in both Augusta National and the Majors overall. In four previous appearances at this tournament, his best performance had been T43 in 2023.

As for the Majors in general, this is Homa's second Top 10 in 17 participations. The previous one was T10 in The Open Championship in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback