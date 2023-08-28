Max Homa reflects on conclusion of “best season to date” as he heads to Rome to represent Team USA in Ryder Cup

American golfer Max Homa reflects on his 2023 season as one of the best ever. Fresh off a remarkable performance in the 2023 Tour Championship, where he tied for the ninth spot with an impressive score of -10, Homa's journey has been nothing short of spectacular.

Amid the thrill of his recent achievements, the 32-year-old golfer is now setting his sights on a momentous occasion to represent Team USA in the Ryder Cup in Rome.

Homa's recent tour de force at the Tour Championship secured him a respectable purse of $990,000, underlining his consistent performance throughout the season. However, his path to glory has been marked by more than just financial rewards. Homa's journey has been characterized by a series of standout moments, culminating in his impending debut at the Ryder Cup.

Expressing his delight, Homa took to X to share his thoughts and gratitude. He expressed his excitement about representing the United States at the Ryder Cup in the coming weeks.

Homa's heartfelt gratitude extended to his supporters, acknowledging the overwhelming support and positive messages that have fueled his journey.

“Best season to date has come to a close, but there’s room for improvement. Incredibly excited to represent the US at the Ryder Cup in a few weeks! I want to thank everyone for all the support and positive messages this year. U guys make this life a lot of fun,” posted Max Homa.

Expand Tweet

How did Max Homa qualify for Ryder Cup?

Max Homa at the BMW Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty)

Max Homa's reputation as a clutch performer has been well-earned, and he reaffirmed this status at the BMW Championship, a pivotal event in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

With the coveted Ryder Cup qualification hanging in the balance, Homa exhibited nerves of steel at the rain-soaked Olympia Fields Country Club. His astonishing second-round 62, featuring an incredible ten birdies, catapulted him into a two-stroke lead, setting the stage for a triumphant Ryder Cup bid.

For Homa, the Ryder Cup qualification was the ultimate prize he had his eyes set on. The intense competition of the playoff events only fueled his determination. His remarkable tie for fifth place at the BMW Championship ultimately secured his spot on the USA Ryder Cup team. This achievement propelled him to the fifth position in the Ryder Cup standings, securing his place among the top contenders.