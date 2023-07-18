World No. 8 Max Homa is set to play at the 151st Open Championship. Before the fourth and final Major, Homa recalled playing alongside 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Speaking to Golf Monthly, Homa shared his experience of playing with Woods on the Old Course at St Andrews, in Scotland. Despite the legendary golfer missing the cut, Homa backed him and said:

"It was crazy, especially because it was at St Andrews, the walk up 18. Unfortunately, he [Tiger] missed the cut, but walking up 18, the ovation he got was absurd. It made the hairs stand up on my neck."

Max Homa and Tiger Woods in The 150th Open Championship 2022 (via Getty Images)

At the 2022 Open Championship, Max Homa teed up with Tiger Woods and the 2022 US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick. About Woods, he said:

"He was awesome. I think our first round took six hours and fifteen minutes. Matt said it perfectly on 14 – he said if we were playing with anybody else we would be complaining, but this is actually not so bad. We talked a ton for two days. It was quite fun."

"I can control emotions better" - Max Homa is confident to win the Open Championship 2023

Max Homa will be playing in his career's third Open Championship. Despite his underwhelming performance in his previous two appearances, he is silently confident about putting on a winning candidature.

The 32-year-old feels great about his game and that he can control his emotions better. He said:

"My game feels great and I think it is very good. It might just take one week where it clicks and I can control emotions better. As far as the rest of it goes, I know my golf game is good. It feels good at the moment, it's just a hard game. You want it to line up on the right weeks. Sometimes you try too hard."

Max Homa has also distanced himself from social media in recent times. He shared that people were turning mean on various social networking platforms and that he used it only for fun. He said:

"I'm trying to get off it a little more. People are just using it to be mean. I try to use it to just have fun. I don't know what it really is, maybe just playing a bit better, and it’s just gotten old."

However, Homa has not totally quit social media. He added that he is still on it due to funny dog videos.

"I still enjoy looking at funny videos of dogs here and there, so I'll stay on it for that," he concluded.

Homa will next be seen at the fourth and final Major of the season, The Open Championship. The tournament is just a few days away and will be played from July 20-23 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake.