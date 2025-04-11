Max Homa's drive hits Masters' field caddie in a bizzare accident

Max Homa had a bizarre situation at the Masters 2025 opener as one of his shots hit the field caddie at Augusta National. The incident took place on the par-5, hole 8th, where Homa's second shot hit the caddie standing near the cliff.

On Thursday, April 10, Homa carded a 2-over 74 in the first round of the Masters 2025 to finish nine strokes back. He picked four birdies but also made four bogeys and a double bogey.

On the par-5, eighth hole, Max Homa's tee shot landed just outside the fairway on the left near the trees. From there, he aimed toward the fairway, but the ball hit the field caddie standing in between. Here's the video:

Speaking of the performance, this was Homa's ninth straight round in the 70s. So far, he's missed five consecutive cuts and hasn't recorded a top-20 finish this year.

When will Max Homa tee off at the Masters, Round 2?

Max Homa is paired with Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun for the second round of the Masters 2025. The trio will tee off on Friday, April 11, at 8:52 a.m. ET from the first hole.

Earlier in the opening round, Justin Rose fired a 7-under 65 to take the three-shot lead. Tournament favorite and defending champion Scottie Scheffler carded a bogey-free 68 and was tied for second alongside Corey Conners and Ludvig Åberg.

McIlroy, who needs a win at Augusta National to complete the career Grand Slam, was all set for a great start before he shot two double bogeys on the final four holes. This is the eighth straight edition where he has failed to go below 70.

LIV Golf stalwarts Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton shot 69 to finish four strokes back. 65-year-old Fred Couples became the second-oldest player to break par after a first-round 71.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Masters 2025:

1. Justin Rose: -7

T2. Corey Conners: -4

T2. Scottie Scheffler: -4

T2. Ludvig Åberg: -4

T5. Tyrrell Hatton: -3

T5. Bryson DeChambeau: -3

T7. Aaron Rai: -2

T7. Harris English: -2

T7. Jason Day: -2

T7. Akshay Bhatia: -2

T11. Michael Kim: -1

T11. Davis Thompson: -1

T11. Cameron Smith: -1

T11. Fred Couples: -1

T11. Brian Harman: -1

T11. Patrick Reed: -1

T11. Max Greyserman: -1

T11. Min Woo Lee: -1

T11. Bubba Watson: -1

T11. Matt McCarty: -1

T11. Denny McCarthy: -1

T11. Daniel Berger: -1

T11. Matt Fitzpatrick: -1

T11. Sungjae Im: -1

T11. Viktor Hovland: -1

T11. Shane Lowry: -1

