Max Homa's 'unbelievably slotted' swing inspires bold prediction from Golf YouTuber

Although Max Homa last won a PGA Tour event in 2023, his &quot;slotted swing&quot; has inspired a bold prediction from Golf YouTuber Grant Horvat. Homa isn't playing at the Ryder Cup this week, but a video of his swing shot was shared by Horvat on X.In the video, Homa took a tee shot with his driver. Then, he picked up another ball and walked away from the greens. On X, Horvat predicted that Homa was going to have a great season ahead:“Not trying to “glaze” at all. However, Max’s swing is so unbelievably slotted right now. I witnessed him only miss 1 fairway and his irons and putter were dialed. I think he’s gonna have a great year.”Max Homa didn't qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs, and he last played at the Procore Championship, where he finished in T19. Before that, he also played at the Wyndham Championship but missed the cut line after two rounds.Max Homa’s swing coach commented on his swing and game at the 2025 PGA ChampionshipMax Homa might not have won any tournament in the 2025 PGA Tour season, but he played all the majors. At the PGA Championship, he finished in T60, and his swing coach, John Scott Rattan, who has been a PGA Teaching professional, shared his thoughts on Homa’s performance and swing throughout the week. John said, via PGA Championship.com:“I want his voice to be super powerful and let him gain trust with it. When I hear people say they want to ‘own their swing,’ they want to trust what they’re doing under pressure. And not change day to day…I’m trying to empower Max in his belief system of what he needs to do to play his best golf. That’s what I’m trying to do with him.&quot;“It’s not like his swing totally changed, I think the course played extremely tough, and I think there were a couple things that got out of hand…I don’t think the score reflected the quality of shots he hit. I think it was more picking the correct shot here, executing the right shot there. I think he missed a couple putts coming in. Hit in the water on 18, you’re trying to push when you don’t need to push.”Max Homa scored 6-over in total after firing 73 in the first round of the tournament with one birdie on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine. The second round saw 64 with two birdies on the front nine and four birdies, along with an eagle on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 76 and 77 with one birdie and five birdies, respectively.